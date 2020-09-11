Agora developer evangelist Joel Thomas gives his advice on getting into the games industry

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is around the corner, taking place on September 14th - 18th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

This time, we're chatting with Agora developer evangelist Joel Thomas

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Agora.

Joel Thomas: Agora is a leading video, voice and live interactive streaming platform, helping developers deliver rich in-app experiences—including embedded voice and video chat, real-time recording, interactive live streaming, and real-time messaging!

What does your role entail?

I help developers see how they can leverage Agora in their products to help shape to the future of interaction. I also support them when they are getting their product onto stable footing and into the world.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I loved playing video games when I was younger, and thought Halo was the best thing ever invented.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into the space?

Always do your best, and don't overcomplicate things. Say yes to every opportunity until it's time to say no. It's a journey, have fun with it!

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm looking forward to the "What 5G Means for Gaming" talk. I love quick-twitch couch co-op games, and hope that one day I can play those games with my friends no matter where we are.

