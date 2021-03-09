Speaker Spotlight: Graffiti Games' Alex Van Lepp shares the advantages and disadvantages of signing with a publisher

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connect Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with Graffiti Games marketing director Alex Van Lepp who possesses more than 10 years of experience in the video game industry with a particular focus on marketing and launching indie games.

At PGC Digital #6, Van Lepp will be speaking on a panel on The Art of Publishing, where he looks to highlight the advantages and disadvantages of signing with a publisher and self-publishing.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Alex Van Lepp: Graffiti Games is a video game publisher comprised of industry veterans with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, TX. Graffiti Games has a powerful, global distribution network encompassing both digital and physical retail partners across the world to maximise sales potential.

What does your role entail?

I handle the marketing efforts for Graffiti's titles, as well as aid in the acquisition of new titles.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I've always enjoyed playing video games since I was a child, and I wanted to be in an industry that is always adapting. You never know what the future will be like in 10 to 15 years.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Relationships are very important in the games industry, so I recommend treating people with courtesy to create long-lasting connections.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

I think the magnitude of the number of titles releasing is making it harder for first-time developers to launch a successful game on their own. It can be done, but it's much more difficult to be seen than ever before.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's much different. Everything is completely digital now. When I started we had to mail physical copies of games to the media. There really wasn't any self-publishing and streamers weren't thought about either. Social media was just emerging as a new tool to reach an audience too.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The panels and talks because I know there will be great information to learn from them.

