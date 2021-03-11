Speaker Spotlight: Talewind Studios COO Georgina Felce highlights the need for platforms and events to socialise

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connect Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

PGC Digital #6 takes place from April 19th to 23rd, so to give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with some of our esteemed speakers at the show.

The conference spans five days and will feature a broad selection of tracks, talks and speakers, as well as various fringe events and the return of our meeting system. For more details on PGC Digital and to book a ticket, head to the website.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with Talewind COO Georgina Felce, who helped to co-found the UK's first-ever dedicated Roblox studio. Alongside this, Felce has won accolades as one of GamesIndustry.biz's 100 most influential women in UK Games and placed on MCV/Develop's 30 under 30.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Georgina Felce: Talewind is a brand new UK mobile games studio, breathing adventure into the metaverse. Our mission is to create incredibly fun and engaging gaming experiences that last a lifetime. This all begins within Roblox.

What does your role entail?

A bit of everything! We're at the beginning of our journey which means I'm wearing multiple hats in order to get our business off of the ground. A typical day sees anything from talking to potential investors and managing the investment process to managing stakeholder and platform relationships while also supporting the growth of the team and business,

A lot of set up (think legal, finance, HR, subscriptions, suppliers etcetera.) and just generally ensuring the team are happy and healthy.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I'm hoping to see companies adapt to more flexible working policies that don't restrict staff to one working location and with less regimented working hours. If the past year has taught us anything, it's that we need to (and can!) trust our employees to do the jobs we've hired them to do.

Our industry is renowned for its agility and we have proven we can thrive in the most uncertain of times, it's about time we reflected that the way we work. I'm looking forward to seeing the innovative ways in which we can take our learnings from the past 12 months and disrupt the world of work.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

What I'm looking forward to the most is being able to network and meet with my fellow peers. The past twelve months have been incredibly isolating, so it's a real tonic to be able to have this platform to be able to socialise again.

