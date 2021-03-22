Speaker Spotlight: "I predict there will be a significant increase in sponsorships," says Mission Control GG's Natalie Bell

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connect Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

Natalie Bell, who "empowers" over 250 communities to gather and grow through recreational esports leagues. During PGC Digital #6, Bell will share insights on the recreational/social tier of esports and how it parallels traditional recreational sport

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Natalie Bell: Mission Control GG is software for organisations to host and manage recreational esports leagues.

What does your role entail?

As a customer success manager, I specialise in the onboarding process, which includes weekly webinars, one-on-one instruction and geographic segmentation.

As an assistant product owner, I collect and analyse data and represent the user community on a daily basis to reduce time-to-value, deliver high-yielding support and prioritise product backlog for a premier software experience.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

In the ever-expanding world driven by digital natives and social media adopters, esports is emerging as the premier platform for community programming to stay relevant and valuable for multigenerational socialisation. After all, at the core of every sports fan - either in person or behind a screen - lies the spirit of community.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Capitalise on current interests. Our technologies are extensions of ourselves - and technology’s use for connection will only continue to increase. In-person events used to be how people stayed connected, but the interests of the future are demanding a digital transformation of traditional practices.

Organisations must truly socialise the gaming industry to stay relevant and gather their communities.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

As people desperately search for a connection, screens are becoming a pivotal gateway to support communities.

The digital evolution brings great potential to fuel social experiences and sustain a sense of connection. Digital tools, virtual communities and online games are helping people feel grounded and engaged during the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I predict there will be a significant increase in sponsorships for the gaming industry. Brands and public figures are trying to leverage interaction from digital communities and, considering the decrease in in-person events and saturation on social media, the gaming industry is a perfect market to do this.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The industry is significantly more immersive than when I first started; mostly to the increasing amount of tech companies penetrating the market. From merchandising to streaming, the variety of engagement one can take to feel a part of the gaming community empowers much more diverse demographics.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Beyond Games (the drive of comics and music in games), because it's an added layer to the traditional gaming experience for both organisations and users.

