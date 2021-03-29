Speaker Spotlight: IGDA director Renee Gittins discuss the games industry post-vaccine

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 takes place from April 19th to 23rd, so to give you a taste of what to expect, we'll bring you interviews with some of our esteemed speakers at the show.

The conference spans five days and will feature a broad selection of tracks, talks and speakers, as well as various fringe events and the return of our meeting system. For more details on the event and to book a ticket, head to the website.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with International Game Developers Association executive director Renee Gittins, a passionate advocate and connector for developers and diversity in the games industry, with a background that spans engineering, design and production. Gittins will host a session on 'Game business post-vaccine - new path to 'normality''

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Renee Gittins: The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) is the world’s largest non-profit membership organisation serving all individuals who create games.

The mission of the IGDA is to support and empower game developers around the world in achieving fulfilling and sustainable careers.

What does your role entail?

I work with the board of directors and IGDA members to support community development, research, industry standards, career training programs and other efforts to support the game development community and the positive growth of our industry.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Games have been a powerful connecting force for a world isolated and in turmoil. Renee Gittins

Video games are the most empathetic medium, which allows us to immerse ourselves in other worlds and to share our stories and dreams.

My favourite aspect of game development is that it involves so many different disciplines and studies that I can incorporate all of my interests in my work.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

The best way to break into the game industry is to start making your own small games and building up your portfolio today.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Games have been a powerful connecting force for a world isolated and in turmoil. I believe that games have shown their value to the world and that they have finally been placed in the positive light that they deserve.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I believe as the pandemic winds down, we will see an increase in social interaction in person, then a boom of single-player games after people experience social burnout.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The vast range of voices within them.

