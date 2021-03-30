Profile

Speaker Spotlight: Animonca Brands Robby Yung to appear on M&A panel

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 kicks off on April 19th

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 takes place from April 19th to 23rd, so to give you a taste of what to expect, we'll bring you interviews with some of our esteemed speakers at the show.

The conference spans five days and will feature a broad selection of tracks, talks and speakers, as well as various fringe events and the return of our meeting system. For more details on the event and to book a ticket, head to the website.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung, a Hong Kong-based leader in blockchain gaming and NFTs. Alongside this, Yung previously was the co-founder and chief financial officer of Redgate Media, a venture-backed Chinese television and outdoor media holding company sold to Inno-Tech Holdings Limited. At PGC Digital #6, he will speak on a panel about mergers and acquisitions.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Robby Yung: Animoca Brands is a leader in the field of digital entertainment, specialising in blockchain, gamification and artificial intelligence technologies to develop/publish a broad portfolio of products and games, such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes.

The company is based in the US, Hong Kong, South Korea, Finland, Argentina and the Czech Republic. Subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Quidd, Gamee, and nWay.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I love how it combines the internet, entertainment, advertising and mobile connectivity.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

I would encourage them to just go for it - there are great game developers in all corners of the world producing amazing content.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The last 12 months for blockchain games have been like the first five years in mobile - the industry has grown immeasurably and we're very excited by the opportunities.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) revenues will easily surpass $1 billion and we'll start seeing some incredible immersive experiences that will convince players that true digital ownership of content is the only way to go.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I got into gaming through mobile and mobile has matured a lot over the last decade, dramatically changing the way we do business. Now, we're almost exclusively focused on blockchain games.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I am most looking forward to reconnecting with old friends after the long lockdown period.

