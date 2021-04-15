Why Darewise CEO Benjamin Charbit on the beginning of metaverses

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 takes place from April 19th to 23rd, so to give you a taste of what to expect, we'll bring you interviews with some of our esteemed speakers at the show.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with Darewise Entertainment CEO Benjamin Charbit, an investment banker turned game and economic designer turned founder who developed his expertise at Ubisoft.

At PGC Digital #6, Charbit will appear on a panel discussing: 'What Does it Take to Create Real Social Games?'.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Benjamin Charbit: Darewise is a studio based in Paris, France, with a singular vision to bring people from all backgrounds together into a shared safe online reality.

We believe in the positive power of video games, especially online ones that can create and foster deep and lasting friendships. We believe we are still just discovering what is possible in this medium, even to the core definition of what a game is. We invite all fellow believers into this shared journey to build this together.

Backed by Lakestar and Serena Capital, we are currently developing our first project is Life Beyond, where our players discover a new mysterious world, Seren, and work together to overcome challenges to uncover more of her secrets.

We focus on allowing players to build communities with an in-depth construction and social system, along with fun mission-based gameplay to have bursts of action to highlight the experience.

What does your role entail?

The role pretty much entails looking after the company management and strategy.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I wanted to work in the games industry so I could help bring people together, something we believe is happening through online games.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Get your hands dirty.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Social! Social! Social! We see a major rise in connected experiences that enable people to be together and eventually build a friendship. At the same time, so many indie games have emerged.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I expect online games to become more important than ever.

Also, metaverse-like experiences will start their alpha/beta phases and we'll eventually see if that promise can be delivered

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

While it's way bigger, it's also very much more accessible.

Game engines are available off the shelf, players can be reached out directly, marketing does not require millions of dollars for budgets. In short, it's not just the playground of major publishers anymore

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Meeting with fellow developers!

