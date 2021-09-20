Katerina Burbela on falling in love with the games industry

Strong analytical thinking and leadership skills, an effective team player and problem solver. Work under high pressure and tight deadlines. Globally expand the business to reach its goals by following the company's business strategy. Use a consultative solution selling approach and work closely with partners to find the right solutions that address the company’s aims and objectives. Continuously monitor and analyze the market to identify and evaluate new trends, make researches and gather information for the business climate. Attend conferences, relevant to the company's activity. Always oriented on solutions and strongly focused on customers’ interests as well as following the company’s goals being a highly engaged and loyal employee.

Katerina Burbela is Business Development Manager at Remote Control Productions (RCP)

Starting out with an outsourcing studio, then moving to a publisher and now being on the developer side has given her a lot of skills; she has many insights and knows how everything is organised.

She is also a huge believer in soft skills and analytics.

Katerina’s presentation at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 will be about how to pitch your game to a publisher and why.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about what you do?

Katerina Burbela: RCP is an independent production house representing Europe’s biggest family of game developers with ten studios across four countries. We make games for all platforms and have shipped more than 350 projects in all genres since 2005.

RCP’s unique setup is helping family studios with their 200+ total employees to focus solely on development while we deal with the rest as their business partner.

What does your role entail?

My role is to network, make two fitting parts cooperate together, provide consultancy based on industry trends and carry out market analysis.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I happen to be in gaming kinda by accident. In Ukraine, where I’m from, it wasn’t a popular workplace and there wasn’t even the opportunity to study gaming at university.

When I was introduced to the gaming world I fell in love with it. Katerina Burbela Katerina Burbela

As a result, I didn't know that much about the industry, but when I was introduced to the gaming world I fell in love with it: the people, events, everything. It is a magical place, haha. The way people are so intelligent, smart, open, friendly and eager to help, is priceless and amazing.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into the games industry?

Do it! Try to be active and learn! Get into communities, be interested, be open, don't be shy; you will find friends who will support and help you.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

A lot of cool stuff happened – partnerships, acquisitions, game announcements and releases, innovative technologies being added (blockchain, NFT, innovation in game design).

People are also more considerate.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I predict more acquisitions, initial public offers (IPOs), new games coming out, the growth of blockchain and NFT and its combination with traditional gaming.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Get into communities, be interested, be open, don't be shy. Katerina Burbela Katerina Burbela

I don't think that things have changed massively in the five years since I started, but there are definitely more big players on the market.

The industry itself is growing, too. The success of indie studios grew (e.g. Valheim), new holdings appeared and more investors are looking into gaming.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and IPOs are a top thing among big guys.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I’m looking forward to networking and the lectures since you have speakers with interesting knowledge to share!

