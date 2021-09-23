Erinrose Sullivan on the convergence of gaming, art and culture

Erinrose Sullivan is the Head of Cultural Heritage and Museums at So Real Digital Twins AG.

As a strategy specialist and marketing executive, she has been growing businesses in entertainment, media, technology and telecom for over 20 years.

From Orange, EA and Ubisoft, to CCP, Google and IRU, she gives consumer insights and innovation on a global scale. She guides strategy and business as a coach for HES Pulse Incubator and Pro Helvetia.

She is also the vice president of the newly created Swiss creative industries association, Creatives+, and is a board member, advisor and coach to startups throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Erinrose regularly speaks on the importance of support for art and technology in Switzerland. She lectures on marketing and consumer insights to marketing students studying Bachelors and Masters.

Her presentation at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 will be about the convergence of gaming, art and culture, covering trends and how this convergence is enriching gaming experiences and beyond.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about what you do?

Erinrose Sullivan: So Real is changing the XR landscape one model at a time by mass-producing cinematic-quality, XR-ready 3D objects in a super-fast turnaround time. Regardless of the specs, we facilitate global access to immersive experiences for retail, entertainment, museums and cultural heritage.

We are a Swiss-based startup uniting entertainment, imaging and physics by re-inventing precision model technology to create “4d+” objects.

What does your role entail?

I work with museums, galleries, artists and cultural heritage sites around the world to help them in their digital transformation by bringing their objects to life for everyone to experience.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I was drawn a long time ago by the convergence of art, technology and the passion of creators and consumers. What industry gives you all of that?

It isn't surprising to see how many industries are learning more and more from gaming these past years and continue to learn. It is so very cool.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into the games industry?

Be curious, be expansive - think beyond yourself and try to understand the business of games as well as the creation.

Understand the market, the consumers and the trends. You need to look outside yourself and outside a gaming bubble to seek inspiration and ideas too.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Thank heavens for games during the pandemic! I think games really saved many a person's mental health. I don't think that can be underestimated: the importance of connection through play.

I also see the rise in discussions around the metaverse. I think it might represent some really exciting opportunities, but we are still in the early days.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More game companies working with brands to enrich gaming experiences and to bring caché to brands as well as revenue. This means brands as people, like the Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite as well as the Gucci collaboration with Roblox. We will see lots more of this.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Well, I started in games over 20 years ago, so a lot has changed: the size of the market, the audiences, the diversity in players, you name it.

The ease of making, publishing and distributing games has never been easier. I am not saying it is necessarily easier to make money - that is still hard - but anyone can get a game out there today.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Do I have to pick just one? Honestly, I love connecting with old colleagues and friends through this and meeting new people.

There is such a variety of presenters and panellists each time, so I always learn great stuff.

