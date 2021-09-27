Miikka Luotio discusses the expansion of in-app payments

Games business professional since 2005. Shipped over 16 games to date. 16 years of experience in mobile games publishing and development. Experienced in building and leading teams in Business Development, Game production, Marketing, Product Management & Partnership relations.

Miikka Luotio is the Director of Business Development Europe at Xsolla and has been a mobile game professional since 2005, shipping more than 16 mobile games to date.

He previously worked at companies such as Rovio, Digital Chocolate, Wooga, Flaregames and PopCap.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8, Miikka will be outlining all the ways in which mobile publishers and developers can leverage their revenue growth in the advent of mobile platforms opening up to third-party payment providers.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about what you do?

Miikka Luotio: We are a video games transaction engine that has been operating for 15 years now, with partners ranging from Epic, Roblox, Rockstar, TakeTwo, Scopely, Nexters and more.

What does your role entail?

I’m the regional manager and work on business development for Europe. I’m also the in-house expert for mobile games.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I actually got interested through the modding scene!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into the games industry?

Opening mobile platforms up to third-party payment providers is going to be looked back on as a significant historic event. Miikka Luotio Miikka Luotio

Get into a quality assurance or testing position and find your niche.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The mobile industry has gone through many changes but opening mobile platforms up to third-party payment providers is going to be looked back on as a significant historic event.

It is exciting as it will usher in a whole new era of monetisation strategies.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Mobile game in-app payments expanding out of Apple and Google. Also, developers innovating new ways to allow their players to get value from their experience.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It has expanded beyond belief!

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to my talk and eager to take any questions that may arise from it!

You can find Miikka at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

Join the conversation

Hear from Miikka Luotio and more than 250 other expert speakers at PG Connects Digital #8, September 27 - October 1. Don’t forget to check the full conference schedule to see exactly who you could be learning from throughout the week.

It’s the perfect time to register and secure your spot as the MeetToMatch meeting platform is now live, meaning you can hop straight in and start requesting meetings with industry professionals from across the globe today.

Book your ticket now!