Careers spotlight: Pixel Toys

Pixel Toys is an independent game studio in Leamington Spa, which has been pushing the boundaries of what mobile and VR games can be since its founding in 2012. Pixel Toys sets out to defy expectations and make big, bold games for audiences everywhere, and work at that every day.

We are passionate about achieving our mission: “Drive everyone’s success by building best in-class games that players love, and have a great time doing it!”, and we’re best known for creating the multi-award winning Warhammer 40,000 Freeblade, which has over 16 million mobile downloads and the chart-topping Oculus Quest hit Drop Dead Dual Strike.

Pixel Toys has always been at the forefront of rapidly growing platforms and markets in the gaming space, and we continue to push for technical and artistic excellence in our games as we build the highest quality new games for our players. Our strongest areas of expertise are in mobile free-to-play and VR/AR, and we have also released games on PC and consoles.

The Pixel Toys team is key to our success. Everyone's contribution is valued and we believe that our combination of employee empowerment and development, alongside strong teamwork, is key to making exceptional games for our players.

We are always on the lookout for new talent to join our team as we grow. We look for individuals who have a passion for games, who are creative and driven, and who are ready to join us in our mission to push the boundaries of mobile VR games every day – and have a great time doing it!

Pixel Toys offers a contemporary, open-plan office space across two floors, providing the ideal setting for both collaboration and innovation across our teams.

We are keen advocates of facilitating a healthy work/life balance for our team, and have adopted a hybrid working model; offering our employees the opportunity to work from home for up to two days a week should they wish to.

Pixel perks

We understand the importance of providing a happy, inclusive, and fun team-focused environment, in addition to providing a strong benefits package to ensure the health and wellbeing of our team.

Whether it be lunchtime cooking classes, nutritional talks, mindfulness or yoga; or the challenge of go-karting or paddleboarding, our events team offer a varied range of activities, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy! We also host annual summer and Christmas social events for the whole company!

In addition to our team-building and social events, we offer a generous benefits package. This includes:

25 days holiday + eight bank holidays

Death in service Insurance

Private medical insurance (previous medical history disregarded/no excess)

Free flu jabs

Free eye tests

Duvet days increasing with service up to a maximum of three days

Company pension scheme

Flexible start finish times/work from home up to two days per week

Training/development opportunities

Cycle to work scheme

Additional perks that we like to treat our team to include:

Social events (go-karting, paddleboarding, chocolate tasting, drawing classes, bingo, Yoga, and cocktail evenings, to name a few)

Two company-wide parties each year (summer and Christmas)

As much tea and coffee as you need to get you ready for the day

Annual wellness days which include on-site massages and a healthy buffet

Weekly fruit delivery

Goodies such as brownies, cookies, hot chocolates – and ice creams on hot summer days

Pixel Toys merch - including a branded hoodie, water bottles, and bags

Complimentary beer and soft drinks every Friday

Employee wellness

We are really proud to have achieved accreditation by the Workplace Wellbeing Charter in 2021. This accreditation demonstrates our commitment as a business to the well-being of our employees and helps us build on the solid framework that we have created.

We will continue to work with the Workplace Wellbeing Charter, in addition to our own internal wellness and mental health steering group, to build upon and further our wellness initiatives and internal processes in order to continue to create the healthiest and happiest possible working environment for our team.

Equality, diversity, and inclusion at Pixel Toys

We are proud of the diversity of our team at Pixel Toys, and are committed to continuing to maintain and build an inclusive culture; where everyone can be themselves without fear of prejudice or discrimination. As part of our commitment, we have created an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group, consisting of both managers and team members who meet regularly to discuss and lead on the implementation of key initiatives, ideas, and process improvements to enhance our current processes. We are also a member of UKIE’s Raise the Game Initiative, to ensure that we can gain external input. We continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone from any background can do their best work and join in driving our joint success.

Fancy joining our team?

If you like what you’ve heard so far, and would like to find out more information about some of our current opportunities to join our talented team, please check out our careers pages where you view our available positions, in addition to finding out more about us! We also welcome speculative applications, so please feel free to send us your details so that you can be considered for future roles!.

We can’t wait to hear from you!