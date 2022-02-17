Profile

Company profile – Pangle

Learn more about Pangle, the Singapore headquartered mobile app marketing platform

By

Following the success of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, we're taking a look at the companies that helped support the return to live events.

Company Name

Pangle

Date Founded

2017

Business Type

Ad network

Key Staff

Alvaro Gil Abad, Pangle business development director, West & North Europe

Contact Details

pangle_support@bytedance.com

Social Media Links

LinkedIn
Facebook

Elevator Pitch

Pangle is the go-to-place for developers and publishers to monetise their apps, attract users, and push the boundaries of their creativity.

Established as the leading mobile advertising platform in Asia, Pangle enables global app developers to maximise their earnings through exclusive TikTok For Business ad demand in APAC, MENA, CEE, and LATAM, and advertisers to reach out to a massive audience engaging in a premium mobile app network.

Main Areas Of Business

Mobile game/app monetisation and user acquisition.

Projects and/or Partners

Publishers and developers can work with Pangle through our mediation partners including MAX, ironSource, Fyber, Appodeal, Admost, Nimbus, and many others.

Highlight/s To Date or Greatest Achievement so far

In 2021, Pangle helped hundreds of apps rank in the top 30 worldwide throughout the year on their regional App Store and Google Play.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows

Many of our team members have never met face-to-face, so we organised a big team meeting including dinner/lunch, and presented our favorite cuisines and their culinary history in anticipation for trying together when we get to all see other in-person.

