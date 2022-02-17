Following the success of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, we're taking a look at the companies that helped support the return to live events.
Pangle
2017
Ad network
Alvaro Gil Abad, Pangle business development director, West & North Europe
Pangle is the go-to-place for developers and publishers to monetise their apps, attract users, and push the boundaries of their creativity.
Established as the leading mobile advertising platform in Asia, Pangle enables global app developers to maximise their earnings through exclusive TikTok For Business ad demand in APAC, MENA, CEE, and LATAM, and advertisers to reach out to a massive audience engaging in a premium mobile app network.
Mobile game/app monetisation and user acquisition.
Publishers and developers can work with Pangle through our mediation partners including MAX, ironSource, Fyber, Appodeal, Admost, Nimbus, and many others.
In 2021, Pangle helped hundreds of apps rank in the top 30 worldwide throughout the year on their regional App Store and Google Play.
Many of our team members have never met face-to-face, so we organised a big team meeting including dinner/lunch, and presented our favorite cuisines and their culinary history in anticipation for trying together when we get to all see other in-person.
