Company Profile: Unity Technologies

Find out more about Unity Technologies, the San-Francisco headquartered company powering the next generation of games, animation, film, transport, architecture, engineering, and more...

Unity Technologies


Founded in 2004, Unity has grown significantly. Today, the company boasts over 5,000 workers worldwide.


Real-time 3D development, game engine for PC, console and mobile, game operations, ad network


San Francisco, US, and Copenhagen, Denmark


  • John Riccitiello - President and chief executive officer

  • Marc Whitten - Unity create solutions

  • Clive Downie - Consumer olutions

  • Ingrid Lestiyo - Unity perate solutions

  • Peter Moore - Sport and live entertainment


About Unity


Making real-time 3D projects for games, animation, film, automotive, transportation, architecture, engineering, manufacturing, and construction.


We are the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. We empower creators across industries and around the world.


We believe the world is a better place with more creators in it. This is at the core of our business because we believe our technology can change the world. Our products give content creators the tools to not just entertain but to create innovative RT3D experiences and deliver better processes for almost every industry


  • Five billion downloads per month of apps built with Unity

  • 72 per cent of the top 1,000 mobile games were made with Unity

  • Over 50 per cent of games across mobile, PC, and console were made with Unity

  • 3.9 billion monthly active users who consumed content created or operated with Unity solutions

  • Over 20 different platforms run Unity creations

  • More than 190 countries and territories have Unity creators


  • Helping make a world with more creators in it


