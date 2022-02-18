Company Profile: Unity Technologies

Company name
Unity Technologies
Date founded
Founded in 2004, Unity has grown significantly. Today, the company boasts over 5,000 workers worldwide.
Business type
Real-time 3D development, game engine for PC, console and mobile, game operations, ad network
Location (HQ/offices)
San Francisco, US, and Copenhagen, Denmark
Key staff
- John Riccitiello - President and chief executive officer
- Marc Whitten - Unity create solutions
- Clive Downie - Consumer olutions
- Ingrid Lestiyo - Unity perate solutions
- Peter Moore - Sport and live entertainment
Number of employees
Today, the company boasts over 5,000 workers worldwide.
Contact details
Social media links
Top MWU games
Main areas of business
Making real-time 3D projects for games, animation, film, automotive, transportation, architecture, engineering, manufacturing, and construction.
Elevator pitch
We are the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. We empower creators across industries and around the world.
We believe the world is a better place with more creators in it. This is at the core of our business because we believe our technology can change the world. Our products give content creators the tools to not just entertain but to create innovative RT3D experiences and deliver better processes for almost every industry
Notable partners
Company achievements to date
- Five billion downloads per month of apps built with Unity
- 72 per cent of the top 1,000 mobile games were made with Unity
- Over 50 per cent of games across mobile, PC, and console were made with Unity
- 3.9 billion monthly active users who consumed content created or operated with Unity solutions
- Over 20 different platforms run Unity creations
- More than 190 countries and territories have Unity creators
Greatest achievement
- Helping make a world with more creators in it
Something about Unity that not many people may know
- Unity acquired Weta Digital in November 2021
- Unity Gaming Services offers a suite of beta products for game operations
- Among Us is a popular game that is made with Unity and operated with Unity Gaming Services
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?