Company Spotlight: Animoca Brands

Find out more about Animoca Brands, the Hong Kong headquartered metaverse and blockchain company valued at over $5 billion

Company Spotlight: Animoca Brands
Company Name


Animoca Brands


Date Founded


2014


Business Type


Limited company


Location


Animoca Brands is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices and subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Argentina, South Korea, Finland, Estonia, France, Germany, Australia, and the Czech Republic.


Managing Director



  • Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands


Key Staff



  • Robby Yung, CEO of North America operations

  • Evan Auyang, Group President


Number of Employees


Around 600 people


Contact Details


press@animocabrands.com


Social Media Links




Game Links



Key Games



  • REVV Racing

  • The Sandbox

  • Phantom Galaxies

  • Arc8

  • MotoGP Ignition

  • Formula E: High Voltage

  • Torque Drift

  • Crazy Defense Heroes


Main Areas Of Business


Our mission is to deliver digital property rights to the world's gamers and Internet users, thereby creating a new asset class, play-to-earn economies, and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open metaverse.


Elevator Pitch


Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of investments in companies and decentralised projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse. The company and its various subsidiaries develop and publish blockchain games, traditional games, and other products, many of which are based on popular global brands including Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGPTM, Formula E, and Snoop Dogg.


For more information visit Animoca online.


Projects and/or Partners


See Animoca Brand investment portfolio.


Highlight/s To Date or Greatest Achievement so far


Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021.


Some recent coverage by major media




Greatest achievement So Far


In January 2022, Animoca Brands raised US$358,888,888 at a pre-money valuation of over US$5.4 billion, more than double its valuation (US$2.2 billion) in October 2021.


Tell us something about you that nobody really knows


Our Slack workspace has over 1,000 channels. :)


