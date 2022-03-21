Company Spotlight: Animoca Brands

Company Name

Animoca Brands

Date Founded

2014

Business Type

Limited company

Location

Animoca Brands is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices and subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Argentina, South Korea, Finland, Estonia, France, Germany, Australia, and the Czech Republic.

Managing Director



Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands



Key Staff



Robby Yung, CEO of North America operations



Evan Auyang, Group President



Number of Employees

Around 600 people

press@animocabrands.com

Game Links

Key Games



REVV Racing



The Sandbox



Phantom Galaxies



Arc8



MotoGP Ignition



Formula E: High Voltage



Torque Drift



Crazy Defense Heroes



Main Areas Of Business

Our mission is to deliver digital property rights to the world's gamers and Internet users, thereby creating a new asset class, play-to-earn economies, and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open metaverse.

Elevator Pitch

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of investments in companies and decentralised projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse. The company and its various subsidiaries develop and publish blockchain games, traditional games, and other products, many of which are based on popular global brands including Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGPTM, Formula E, and Snoop Dogg.

Projects and/or Partners

Highlight/s To Date or Greatest Achievement so far

Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021.

Greatest achievement So Far

In January 2022, Animoca Brands raised US$358,888,888 at a pre-money valuation of over US$5.4 billion, more than double its valuation (US$2.2 billion) in October 2021.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows

Our Slack workspace has over 1,000 channels. :)