Company Spotlight: Animoca Brands

Company Name
Animoca Brands
Date Founded
2014
Business Type
Limited company
Location
Animoca Brands is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices and subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Argentina, South Korea, Finland, Estonia, France, Germany, Australia, and the Czech Republic.
Managing Director
- Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands
Key Staff
- Robby Yung, CEO of North America operations
- Evan Auyang, Group President
Number of Employees
Around 600 people
Contact Details
Social Media Links
Game Links
- Rev Racing
- Sandbox
- Phantom Galaxies
- Arc8
- Moto GP Ignition
- Formula E High Voltage
- Torque Drift
- Crazy Defense Heroes
Main Areas Of Business
Our mission is to deliver digital property rights to the world's gamers and Internet users, thereby creating a new asset class, play-to-earn economies, and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open metaverse.
Elevator Pitch
Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of investments in companies and decentralised projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse. The company and its various subsidiaries develop and publish blockchain games, traditional games, and other products, many of which are based on popular global brands including Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGPTM, Formula E, and Snoop Dogg.
For more information visit Animoca online.
Projects and/or Partners
See Animoca Brand investment portfolio.
Highlight/s To Date or Greatest Achievement so far
Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021.
Some recent coverage by major media
- Animoca Leads $10 Million Funding Round In Hong Kong NFT Platform Amid Crypto
- Craze (Forbes - February 25, 2022)
- Hot property: Aussies stake their claim in metaverse (The Australian - February 24, 2022)
- How An NFT Pivot Turned A Tiny Mobile Game Company Into A Multibillion-Dollar
- Powerhouse (Forbes - February 18, 2022)
- Animoca Brands buys indie developer Grease Monkey Games (Tech in Asia - February 17, 2022)
- Hong Kong NFT startup taps Japan's intellectual property trove (Nikkei Asia - February 16, 2022)
- Why NFTs And The Metaverse Can Be So Strategic For Brands, Even Providing Profitable New Business Models And Revenue Streams (Forbes - February 03, 2022)
- Design firms find new business in the metaverse as Covid-19 drives interest in virtual world (South China Morning Post - January 28, 2022)
- NFT-based metaverse company Animoca Brands raises $360 million (Reuters - January 19, 2022)
- Soros, Winklevoss Invest in NFT Creator Now Valued at $5 Billion (Bloomberg - January 18, 2022)
Greatest achievement So Far
In January 2022, Animoca Brands raised US$358,888,888 at a pre-money valuation of over US$5.4 billion, more than double its valuation (US$2.2 billion) in October 2021.
Tell us something about you that nobody really knows
Our Slack workspace has over 1,000 channels. :)
