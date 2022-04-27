Speaker Spotlight: Funko Games’ Fertessa Scott on the next big potential mobile crossover

It’s almost upon us! Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is less than two weeks away, and we’ve curated a stellar lineup of expert speakers.

Today, we are sharing our conversation with Funko Games’ Fertessa Scott, a game producer who shapes and polishes the design and development of board games. Scott also works as a project manager, making sure the game is developed whilst hitting the budget as well as the internal and external deadlines.

Join us at PG Connects Seattle on May 9th to 10th to hear Scott discuss why tabletop games can teach us about player engagement.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important

Fertessa Scott: I'm speaking on why tabletop games can teach us about player engagement. In an age where people are used to 15 and 30 second bursts of entertainment, it can be difficult to capture and keep a player's attention. Even so, board games, which can take anywhere from 15 minutes to four or more hours, have a growing audience. I want to explore why that is and what can be learned from it.

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

The most common mistake I see is making a game feel inaccessible by adding barriers such as additional buy-ins to enjoy the product, distractions that hinder your immersion of the game, and lack of a friendly user interface.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Don't make your consumer struggle to access the fun part of your game.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

I think there's great potential for cross-over in the board game industry.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Just make it. So many ideas die before they're even made. Once you make something you're already ten steps ahead.

