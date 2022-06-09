Speaker Spotlight: Stream Hatchet’s Bobby Baird on why more games companies need to be investing in esports

We have less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto kicks off, and anticipation is building for those two days full of networking opportunities, thought-provoking conversations and overall a wonderful time. We’re lifting the veil on a few of the incredible names that you can look forward to hearing share their expertise with us at our Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto conference next month, and they’ve been generous enough to share a few of their insights with us ahead of time.

Next up on our spotlight series, we spoke with Bobby Baird, Vice President of Customer Success at Stream Hatchet. Baird started at Stream Hatchet four years ago and has worked alongside many leading video game publishers and brands to enhance their understanding of go-to-market strategy and how measurement and analytics can fit into the value chain of rev opps.

Previously, Bobby worked at Player 2 Studios, a marketing and strategic consulting agency that specialises in helping non-endemic brands activate around gaming and esports.

PocketGamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Bobby Baird: Invest in esports. Some of the top esports events each year are around mobile game titles like Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile. It’s a significant audience that continues to grow each year.

What leaders/pioneers in games do you find inspiring?

The work Riot Games is doing to grow a competitive audience for mobile gaming in North America is really impressive. Not only are the tournaments incredibly well-produced, but the tournaments have pulled fairly significant viewership (A total of 3M hours this year). The game runs great, highly recommended downloading!

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

Web 3.0 and Decentralisation. One of the benefits of more publishers adopting Web 3.0 is to help outsource sales to the community. As opposed to dedicating development resources to in-game cosmetics, developers can empower the community to build unique cosmetic items which they tax. This enables the developer to focus all of their efforts on developing and improving the game. All in all, this will be a massive win for the community.

Why do you think it is important to see diversity represented in the games industry?

There are so many different personas of gamers (mobile gamers, couch gamers, watchers, etc.) that it’s important for game publishers and other adjacent businesses to incorporate as many different perspectives as possible to reach the market and maximise audience engagement.

Are there any companies you think are doing a great job at promoting diversity in the games sector?

Evil Geniuses has done an incredible job of not only promoting diversity within all levels of the org, but also empowering employees to reach management positions regardless of their backgrounds.

How do you think the portrayal of diversity in gameplay can be better?

Game publishers need to focus more efforts on creating protagonists of diverse backgrounds. It’s easy to allow for customization of an avatar, it’s another thing to push the player into the mind of a female character, forcing the player to empathise with an individual they typically might not engage with.

