Rovio’s Claire Rozain on the importance of diversity and inclusivity in games

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on Rovio’s UA Team Lead Claire Rozain. Claire Rozain is passionate about Growth strategy. UA lead for Rovio, Gameloft, before in social casino for Product Madness, before in dating for Match EMEA, before in mobility for Mappy, she had the opportunity to explore different verticals in the UA and CRM world. She is passionate about top of the funnel paid and organic strategies to get the right users.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Claire Rozain: Misleading ads - non inclusive, accessible and diverse ads.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Reflect your game in ads and your brand positioning - see long term instead of short win.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Diverse, inclusive, accessible, responsible games and ads!

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

CVR - it is a direct feedback on your creative and targeting!

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

Being more diverse and inclusive.

What company do you most admire in the mobile games world?

Rovio - we are diverse and inclusive and have a team of amazing people listening and learning from each others -me included. We also trust each other to grow and get better together and always improve.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

Inclusivity in ads and games - I am sure algorithms from the biggest adtech will regulate this more.

What game do you think offers something new, and exciting that hasn’t yet hit the mainstream?

Plantopia - I think a lot of things in this game are good. I am sad it was killed and I think if I launch a game tomorrow I would use a lot from this game which was not exploited by the market yet. A lot of novelty and innovative gameplay in it.

The mobile space evolves at a much faster pace than console and PC gaming, but is there a console or PC trend that you think has potential within the mobile space?

PC games are usually better in branding and brand awareness - but I think mobile and PC are really different.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months - and why?

Misleading creative - because I do believe misleading the user is not something improving your CVR and retention. You should develop and trust in your own USP.

What role do NFTs play in the future of games?

Game changer, new games, new audience, new game economy. I think P2E games are something new and great for the industry but I would not say yet that it is F2P core audience. I am waiting to see if I am wrong - and I could be.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Stop to spring to action - definitely one of my improvement areas!

What is one way attendees can prepare for your discussion?

Tell me who you are, I am pretty sure I'll be interested to learn more from you!

