Company profile – Fingersoft

Company name:

Fingersoft

Date founded:

2012

Business type:

Game developer

Location:

Headquarters in Oulu, Finland. Another office in Helsinki.

Key staff:

CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja, Managing Director

COO Ville Rauma,

CMO & CFO Markus Vahtola

Number of employees:

102

Contact details:

business@fingersoft.com

Key games and links:

Hill Climb Racing: iOS, Android, Amazon, Microsoft

Hill Climb Racing 2: iOS, Android, Amazon

Boom Karts: iOS, Android

The Hill Climb Racing IP consists of Hill Climb Racing (2012), Hill Climb Racing 2 (2016) and the Chinese Android version. Combined, the IP has accumulated over 2 Billion installs across platforms and over €180 million in NET revenue.

Boom Karts was launched in 2021 and is being developed in partnership with Zaibatsu Interactive.

Main areas Of business:

Mobile game development

Elevator pitch:

The people at Fingersoft are together creating a caring environment where creative talent has the best possible chances to provide successful games that feel great to play.

Projects and/or Partners:

Highlights / Greatest achievement so far:

Hill Climb Racing is the most downloaded racing brand in the world with over 2 billion downloads.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows about the company:

Fingersoft is fully owned by its employees, it has never taken outside investments or public funding.