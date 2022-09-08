Profile

Learn more about Fingersoft, the employee-owned mobile game developer based in Finland

Company profile – Fingersoft
Company name:
Fingersoft

Date founded:
2012

Business type:
Game developer

Location:
Headquarters in Oulu, Finland. Another office in Helsinki.

Key staff:
CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja, Managing Director
COO Ville Rauma,
CMO & CFO Markus Vahtola

Number of employees:
102

Contact details:
business@fingersoft.com

Key games and links:
Hill Climb Racing: iOS, Android, Amazon, Microsoft
Hill Climb Racing 2: iOS, Android, Amazon
Boom Karts: iOS, Android

Key games:
The Hill Climb Racing IP consists of Hill Climb Racing (2012), Hill Climb Racing 2 (2016) and the Chinese Android version. Combined, the IP has accumulated over 2 Billion installs across platforms and over €180 million in NET revenue.

Boom Karts was launched in 2021 and is being developed in partnership with Zaibatsu Interactive.

Main areas Of business:
Mobile game development

Elevator pitch:
The people at Fingersoft are together creating a caring environment where creative talent has the best possible chances to provide successful games that feel great to play.

Projects and/or Partners:
Hill Climb Racing, Hill Climb Racing 2, Boom Karts

Highlights / Greatest achievement so far:
Hill Climb Racing is the most downloaded racing brand in the world with over 2 billion downloads.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows about the company:
Fingersoft is fully owned by its employees, it has never taken outside investments or public funding.


