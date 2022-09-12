Company profile – Yahaha

Company name:

YAHAHA

Date founded:

2020

Location:

Headquarters in Helsinki, Finland

Key staff:

CEO, Chris Zhu

COO & Managing Director, Pegei Zhang

CTO, Hao Min

Number of employees:

120

Contact details:

yahaha@dimoso.com

Social media links:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Main areas of business:

User Generated Content

Supporting game development

Metaverse creation

Elevator pitch:

Yahaha Studios was founded in 2020 by a pioneering group of Unity veterans, with a mission to democratise 3D games content creation and consumption. YAHAHA supports users to create true 3D interactive experiences, without the need for a high level of technical knowledge. Establishing a pioneering world-class user-generated content (UGC) no-code creation platform for 3D interactive content, YAHAHA empowers both creators and players at all levels to create, publish, host, and play multiplayer experiences. With YAHAHA, creators are part of an exciting new social community sharing creative, fun experiences and building a digital lifestyle where the only limitation is the imagination.

Projects and/or Partners:

Unity Asset Store

CGTrader

Dabeeo

Synty Studios

IGDA

Many other developer associations

Highlights / Greatest achievement so far:

With over 10 years of experience in the gaming industry, we saw an opportunity in UGC, secured massive investor interest, and partnered up with my founder Chris Zhu and co-founder Hao Min. Founding this global business during the pandemic was not easy due to the lockdown and its side effects, but two years later we are 120 strong/talents in 5 different countries, we have launched earlier access and the community loves it. from raises of $50 million to securing incredible partnerships and building a team of experts to execute the YAHAHA vision.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows about the company:

YAHAHA is a truly international company, with nine different nationalities and still growing