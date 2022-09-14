Interact’s VP of Partnerships Peter Griffin on the biggest mistake the games industry makes with ad monetisation

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is gearing up to be our biggest event in the city yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all that we have in store! It’s going to be a magnificent two day event packed with endless opportunities to learn, scale and most importantly, connect.

If you haven’t heard, we’re bringing back Europe’s favourite games industry conference to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for the first time in two years. On September 27th to 28th, over 1,200 games industry professionals from around the globe will descend upon Helsinki for two days full of networking, matchmaking opportunities and hours of wisdom from over 200 thought leaders from all over the world.

We’re continuing our series spotlighting just some of the amazing speakers that will be gracing the stage at our Helsinki show this September. They have been generous enough to share a few of their insights and expertise with us ahead of time, and you won’t want to miss them!

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on Interact’s VP of Partnerships, Peter Griffin. Peter Griffin is the VP of Partnerships at Playstack, a London-based company that is reinventing relationships between developers, brands, and publishers. Playstack was founded with the belief that even the greatest developers need support to be at their best. Playstack’s innovative AdTech, Interact, pushes the boundaries of impactful advertising in games; integrating non-disruptive interactive ads that enrich the player’s experience.

Peter joined Playstack in 2020, to run the brand partnerships team for Interact. He had forged an impressive career in the toy and games industry, as Development Director EMEA at Winning Moves where he led relationships with international partners to launch new Monopoly editions across the world in cities like Dubai, Cape Town and Lagos. Prior to that he managed advertising partnerships at Google, as lead presenter of the Google AdWords University, completed an MBA at Imperial Business School and an Anthropology degree at the University of Cambridge.

Believe in the power and scale of demand from brands to get involved in their games Peter Griffin

Driven by a lifelong passion for games, and a deep understanding of brand requirements from publisher platforms, he is a leading pioneer in the new in-game advertising industry. Motivated by his empathetic nature, Peter has spearheaded Playstack’s mission to acknowledge the humanity behind each screen and to publish enriching games, with integrated brand experiences, that players will genuinely enjoy.

Don’t miss Peter Griffin at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, where he will be participating in a panel discussing inclusive ads and how ads can be an exciting and integrated part of the play.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Peter Griffin: Over focus on short term monetization through ads, rather than a more respectful and longer-term perspective with brands and players.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Believe in the power and scale of demand from brands to get involved in their games.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

Help develop a new way for developers to monetize their games - which players and brands prefer.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Monetization without frustrating players

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

Civilization Revolution 2

What game do you think offers something new, and exciting that hasn’t yet hit the mainstream?

Creative brand integration with mobile games.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

Game testing our new games!

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Yep. Those interested in in-game ads.

What is one way attendees can prepare for your discussion?

Think about their frustrations with ads they have seen within games. What would their ideal way of seeing brands in games look like?

Connect with our stellar speakers

Expand your network with the likes of Peter Griffin and many, many more brilliant minds at this year’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki conference. There is no better place to connect with the biggest and most inspiring industry players and take your business to the next level. Head over to our website and buy your ticket today!