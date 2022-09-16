Brett Orlanski of Bango on the biggest challenges facing the gaming industry.

Specialties: *Design/Build/Implement rapid growth strategy for user acquisition and revenue development *SaaS platform partner and revenue growth *Partnership Management with large companies to optimize product performance and revenue *Outbound business development and sales skills

Expertise in: revenue growth, business strategy, product development, business development, marketing, contract negotiation, partner management, and IP licensing. Strong analytical skills, creative instincts, and ability to work well with engineers, product managers, C level executives and Tier A partners.

Dynamic and innovative business development professional with over 15 years experience in the entertainment, social/mobile media, online/in-game advertising, and technology segments at early stage start ups and mature companies.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinkiis almost upon us, and with an action packed convention to look forward to we have been highlighting some of the guest speakers who will be connecting with over 1200 games industry professionals in the Finnish capital on September 27th and 28th.

We spoke to Brett Orlanski, the Senior Vice President for Audiences at Bango. The company develop unique technology and services that are used by global leaders such as Amazon, Google, Samsung, Softbank and Microsoft to grow their online commerce. Brett leads the sales, client support, marketing and product development teams to grow Bango's custom audiences business, as used by a global roster of mobile app marketers.

Pocketgamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important:

Using purchase behavior data to more effectively find payers for your apps. In this age of greater targeting restriction and user scrutiny, advertisers need to adopt new and innovative methods of finding paying users. Bango offers a novel solution.



What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

To take the best lessons in mobile game marketing and share them with non-game and non-mobile marketers. Mobile game marketers have always been so far ahead in our marketing skills and techniques. I want to see these lessons used by all marketers.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Navigating the blockchain/NFT ecosystem. Everyone is so hyped on the potential but rushed to making it real. Blockchain games and NFT features are not fully cooked yet and released before the user base understands the value. Perhaps that's always the case of new technology adoption curves. But much of this came on so hard and so fast that even industry veterans are unclear what the value of this tech really is.

What game from another company do you wish you had worked on?

Niantic's Pokemon Go. It was so innovative when it came out. The combination of globally recognized IP + geo targeting and treasure hunting brings an experience of mobile gaming into the real world.

When not making/selling/playing games, what do you do to relax?

Garden, drink & collect wine, surf, cook, read!

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Your currency in business is what other people will do for you. Help others as much as possible to put that currency in the bank when you need it.



What was the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry that brought you to it?

It's the largest but least understood marketing and business platform.