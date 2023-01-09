Speaker Spotlight: AppLovin's Cyril Caël on 2023's biggest mobile market opportunities

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is now just two weeks away and what a line up of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

we are spotlighting some of the authorities in the games industry that are sharing their wisdom next month, starting with AppLovin's VP, EMEA Business Development, Cyril Caël.

AppLovin enables developers to grow their business with a powerful set of industry-leading solutions. Based in Berlin, Cyril joined AppLovin in 2017 and is responsible for growing app developers’ business across EMEA.

Cyril will be participating in the panel "The monetisation menu: Picking the best business model for your audience”. In this day and age, traditional monetization models and methods must be challenged; those who find and implement the right monetization mix will define the next wave of major industry players.

Pocket Gamer.biz: Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Cyril Caël: Because the traditional ways of acquiring and monetising players is now challenged by external factors — namely, the implementation of iOS 14.5 and what it has done in the realm of user engagement tracking — it’s more important than ever to rethink app growth strategies. Specifically with monetisation, we see game developers innovating more with in-game economy, as well as experimenting with new ad placements and engaging in tighter segmentation. This helps personalize and provide an even more tailor-made experience that aims to maximize the retention of players and their value.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

For me, it’s a close tie between Clash Royale and PUBG. PUBG got me and some of my friends hooked for a good amount of time when it was released. It was the first real multiplayer battle royale experience on mobile. I stopped playing a while ago, though I could easily fall for it again.

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

Digital ownership is an exciting and growing field. Vessel – AppLovin’s own digital asset integration and monetization marketplace – aims to support and accelerate this. I am looking forward to seeing what kind of different integrations the creative minds in game studios will come up with.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

It’s exciting to grow creative businesses. With mobile changing and innovating as fast as it is, it has become a particularly intriguing facet of the games industry. Mobile is fast-paced by necessity, outside-the-box, and very data-driven even as the nature of that data sourcing and disseminating changes. New game concepts are constantly popping in and changing the way everyone plays, but even old concepts can be granted new life just by perfecting gameplay experiences and the in-game economy. Developers in this industry are always finding creative and smart ways to overcome challenges in the industry, and will surely continue to do so.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

I would love to connect with anyone really, from eager app developers who want to start growing their business to the most established publishers who are looking for new and innovative growth options. Please feel free to reach out to me via LinkedIn. I’d love to hear your ideas and dig into possibilities and opportunities with you.

