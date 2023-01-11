Speaker Spotlight: Pixis' Phil Shpilberg on marketing made possible through artificial intelligence

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is now less than two weeks away and what a line up of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

Phil was President and Founder of GameChangerSF the digital advertising agency focused on mobile games and is now part of revolutionary, SoftBank funded, AI advertising infrastructure company Pixis.

He's at Pocket Gamer Connects London to speak about the role of artificial intelligence in the consumer marketing of games, freeing marketing teams from low-level work to allow them to be more strategic and creative, in a session entitled User Acquisition AI, Past, Present, & Future.

PocketGamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Phil Shpilberg: Start experimenting with marketing AI today. We are at the start of an era where marketers can improve their efficiency and focus on higher-level strategy and creativity by being smart about how they use technology. If you don’t use AI in some way in your user acquisition today you will be competing with others that do. And that's like challenging a Ferrari to a foot race.

What leaders/pioneers in games do you find inspiring?

I have always admired Mark Pincus, who founded of Zynga. His vision of games everyone could play together was very far ahead of its time back in 2009. I started working on mobile games at 2K Games and tried to emulate what Zynga was doing back then. The Take-Two Zynga acquisition is a very interesting development for me, personally.

What game has been on your phone the longest?

Easy… Chess.com. I was working on Chessmaster 10 at Ubisoft in 2008 when I met Erik Alb when he was just starting Chess.com. I have played over 30,000 chess games on that app. I don’t know if I should be admitting this!

The mobile space evolves at a much faster pace than console and PC gaming, but is there a console or PC trend that you think has potential within the mobile space?

While I enjoy the experiences mobile phones offer and the convenience of being able to have them anytime, anywhere I have not yet had the experiences of wonder and awe I had when playing games like BioShock and GTA.

When not working with games, what do you do to relax?

I do what everyone does, spend time with my wife and kids, work out, and enjoy the outdoors. I am an avid chess player and a big fan of chess AI. In fact, I will be talking about the evolution of chess AI and how it preceeds what we see in the marketing AI space today.

