Speaker Spotlight: Mark Val talks the challenges and benefits of multiplayer

Pocket Gamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Mark Val: For multiplayer mobile game companies, it would be to carefully consider the balance and design of the game to ensure that it is enjoyable and fair for all players. Focus on creating a high-quality, polished game that provides an engaging experience for players. This can involve conducting thorough testing and gathering feedback from players to ensure that the game is free of bugs and other issues. It can also involve considering the preferences and habits of the target audience and finding ways to keep them engaged and coming back to the game.

Additionally, it is important to have a clear plan for monetizing the game and to consider ongoing support and updates to keep the game fresh and relevant to players. By focusing on these factors, mobile game companies can increase the chances of success for their games.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia and South America, with a growing demand for mobile games, can lead your growth in the Western market. Multiplayer games with a strong focus on social interaction and collaboration, as these can help increase player engagement and retention, will benefit from matching a higher number of players together. Players have friends all around the world; if they see a potential for intrinsic fun in a multiplayer game, you have a higher chance for it to ripple.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

KPIs will vary depending on the specific goals and objectives of the game. Even more so for multiplayer mobile games. However, some common KPIs that are often used to measure the success of multiplayer games include:

Player retention: This KPI measures the percentage of players who continue to play the game over time. High retention rates can indicate that players are finding the game enjoyable and engaging.

Average revenue per user (ARPU): This KPI measures the average amount of money that each player spends on the game. Higher ARPU can indicate that players are willing to make in-game purchases or that the game's monetization strategy is effective.

Average session length: This KPI measures the average amount of time that players spend playing the game in each session. Longer session lengths can indicate that players are engaged and enjoying the game.

Many other exotic KPIs are interesting, like interaction in lobbies count or streamers creation count over in-game events, but those come second to those above.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

Helping gaming studios create a successful and popular game that attracts a large and loyal player base. Encouraging innovation and finding new ways to engage and entertain players. Collaborating with other companies and industry partners to create new opportunities and expand our industry's reach.

