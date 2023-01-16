Speaker Spotlight: Hagop Hagopian of Appvertiser talks advertising opportunities

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is now less than one week away and what a line up of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Interoperability not only in Web3 but also in Web2. Create your own universe through different games you own and connect them all together.

What is the most important trend - and why?

Since I'm in Media Buying and Growth Marketing, it will be SKAD 4.0 because it will facilitate media buying on iOS and improve the efficiency of Paid UA.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

Being always the first in exploring the unknown and coming up with out of the box ideas!

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Train yourself to keep on working hard. The moment that you hit your first success, after climbing a mountain, you will continue to climb and achieve even further success. Because you are already training to work hard and keep on pushing.

