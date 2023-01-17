Speaker Spotlight: Amit Monheit explores the growing opportunities for in-game audio ads

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is less than a week away and what a lineup of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

PocketGamer.biz: What can we expect to hear from you at PGC London?

Amit Monheit: More than ever, publishers need to diversify their ad monetisation approaches and tap into emerging parts of the advertising ecosystem. Audio has already proven to be a viable complement to existing ad monetisation, and we expect it will be an essential part of the revenue stack going forward. In our talk, Odeeo and DAX will explain how audio ads can benefit the user experience, why brands are more eager to invest in gaming than ever before, and why audio matters to them.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the games industry in 2023?

Game developers need to have faith in the monetiSation ecosystem in order to commit to building mobile games, and that faith has been eroded over the past few years by the App Stores and the broader digital economic shifts.

They need to know that there are some stable revenue streams that will be available to them; this is why we’re so bullish on trying to bring more brand advertiser revenue to publishers and developers. The more diversification and less volatility in the advertising mix, the more faith game developers can have in understanding the economics of their business.

Is there anything happening in other areas of gaming - such as PC/Console that you think will impact the mobile games space in the near future?

One thing that console and PC games have historically been brilliant at, which is a bit of a weak spot for mobile games, is the creativity and investment around audio. Whether it’s the radio stations in GTA, the instantly-recallable Super Mario theme, or the cinematic scores of Final Fantasy; classic “video game” music never really crossed over to mobile. The sonic landscape of mobile games is still ripe for innovation.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Hypercasual gaming is certainly here to stay, and I’m excited to see how it will evolve. The fundamentals of hypercasual - the ease with which someone can start playing, and the addictive nature of the games - speak to a huge segment of the mobile gaming audience, many of whom may not ever play other genres of games.

In some ways, hypercasual games are the only true competitors to attention-grabbers like TikTok. I believe the current challenges to the hypercasual space, like the crackdown on excessive ads, will force greater innovation and creativity in the space.

What drew you to the games industry?

My co-founder Elad and I had done tours of duty around many parts of the digital landscape, including gaming, before starting Odeeo. And what drew us back were two things. One is the fact that games bring people joy, that it’s an industry that really does contribute to more positivity overall in society, and that play is an important part of connecting people. The second thing is the mobile gaming community, which is made up of so many of the brightest, most creative, and most entrepreneurial people.

