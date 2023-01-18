Speaker Spotlight: Pau Quevedo talks bringing creatives into your UA

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is now less than one week away and what a lineup of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

On January 23rd and 24th Pocket Gamer Connects hits home soil, returning to London for two days of insight sharing, and contact making interspersed with our world famous thought-provoking panels, seminars, keynotes and more.

There's limitless networking opportunities and our expert sessions are your chance to get up close and meet some of the biggest names in mobile games in what will be our biggest and best PG Connects London yet!

In the build up to the conference – and to give you a sneak preview of what to expect – we are spotlighting some of the authorities in the games industry that will be sharing their wisdom, today we speak to Pau Quevedo, VP of product & growth at Smadex.

Pau will be chatting about the key role of creatives in UA. Although we too often think of UA as a science, bringing in quality creatives can elevate the artistic side of it. The impact of powerful creatives can bring great boosts to your UA campaign, and Pau will offer their key insights into how to do so.

Be sure to join us at PG Connects London on January 23rd to 24th 2023 to find out more!

Pocket Gamer.biz: Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Pau Quevedo: With the upcoming privacy changes, being able to streamline different audiences into your app and monetize them differently to maximize the return. Additional formats like CTV can also provide a trackable Full Funnel Strategy.

What company do you most admire in the mobile games world?

I admire and play Supercell games, they are trend setters, their games are truly fun and rewarding.

What game has been on your phone the longest?

Clash Royale has been the mobile game I've played the most, and until today it sits on my phone.

When not making/selling/playing games, what do you do to relax?

I like listening to some records or reading some books on politics or history.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

I love the dynamics, everything is constantly changing so companies must follow and adapt to the new trends. Never getting bored is thrilling, but one must be able to easily adapt to new situations.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

I would like to hear more about how UA and Ad Monetization find synergies to improve the performance of UA campaigns. It´s two worlds that are directly connected but sit apart from each other.

Find out more about Pocket Gamer Connects London and get your tickets right here!