PGC Picks: Blockchain Game Alliance on the challenges facing the games industry

The Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is attending PGC London for the second time, bringing two panels to the event. With the help of the organisation's members, they will be tackling 'some of the biggest challenges facing the gaming industry'.

Panel One: How to guide game developers into Web3

The first panel from the BGA will explore ways in which game developers can leverage the power of web3 to create innovative and engaging gaming experiences. Topics covered will include:

New relationships between game developers and players

Decentralised governance at the core of the game infrastructure.

Creating new incentives for players

The speakers on the panel feature some of the pioneers and thought leaders from the Web3 world including:

Roman Frank - CEO, Legendary Play

Legendary Play is committed to creating the best mobile experiences for esports fans! The studio brings together amazing people who share the same passion for gaming, and who love to develop those experiences. It believes esports fans are the most passionate gamers and strives to provide them with fun and authentic mobile experiences to fuel their passion for esports!



Stefan Colins - Head of Marketing and Community, Venly

Venly offers users of blockchain projects digital wallets to store assets with a native solution that also works on mobile devices.

Venly recently launched the Venly Market, positioning itself as a holistic user-friendly solution to help blockchain projects scale faster and more securely. The Venly Market is the first-ever peer-to-peer NFT marketplace on Polygon. Now also supporting Avalanche and soon Binance Smart Chain and Hedera. On the Venly market, users can then trade these NFTs in a fully compliant environment.

Maciej Burno - CBDO, Reality Metaverse

Reality Metaverse has created the first connection between real and Metaverse, building a sustainable ecosystem where it allows web3 player investors to earn passive incomes from the company's web2 games through expanding NFT utilities.

Dallas Johnson - CTO, Dacoco GmbH

Dacoco is the producer of Alien Worlds, the largest blockchain game in the world by users. Alien Worlds is a Play to Earn, NFT Metaverse that simulates economic competition and collaboration between players. This is achieved by incentivising players to compete for Trilium (TLM), which is required to control competing Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (“Planet DAOs”), to go on missions and to gain access to additional gameplay.



Flavien Defraire - Director of Global Development, BGA

Founded in 2018, the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is a member organization of over 500 members including leading and up-and-coming gaming studios, venture capital firms, service organizations, cryptocurrency exchanges, guilds, major blockchain protocols, as well as individuals within the blockchain gaming community.

Panel #2 : Providing players a sense of ownership

Why empowering players to truly own and control their in-game assets is so important for the future of blockchain gaming.

Best use cases in gaming for ownership

Open Economy

Ownership : A sense of pride and accomplishment for players

Speakers for the panel are:

Raphael Gauthier - CEO, Oasis

Oasis is the world’s leading NFT rental platform where NFT owners (investors) can lend their assets to selected NFT users (players) for a fee, with no collateral.

Liam Bacon - CEO, Aradena

Litoja Labs is a global gaming studio that is radically improving player experiences using web3 technologies and innovative gameplay developments.

The studio's first title, Aradena, is a free-to-play, Tabletop TCG where players embark on an epic conquest of deck-building, 3D PvP combat and fierce competition across a medieval fantasy world.

Blockchain Games Alliance Member Survey and Report

Now in its second year, the BGA Member Survey & Report presents data from an online survey designed to assess the views of BGA members and blockchain gaming professionals on the state of the industry and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The survey was conducted to compare respondents’ perspectives to where the industry was at the end of 2021 and to ensure alignment between the BGA’s future activities and industry priorities as determined by its membership base.

