Speaker Spotlight: Blockchain Game Alliance's Flavien Defraire talks business at PGC London

Flavien Defraire is the director of global development at the Blockchain Gaming Alliance. In his role Flavien is dedicated to fostering strong relationships with current and prospective members of the Blockchain Game Alliance, ensuring that the organisation's services are properly used by everyone. He also initiates, coordinates and develops strategic plans to help members gain more visibility through communication, events and partnership.

The PocketGamer.biz team spoke to Flavien about his focus for PGC London.

PocketGamer.biz: What can we expect to hear from you at next week's event?

Flavien Defraire: The Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is bringing two panels to the event. With the help of our members, we will tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the gaming industry.

Panel One : How to guide game developers into Web3 ?

Exploring ways in which game developers can leverage the power of web3 to create innovating and engaging gaming experiences

New relationships between game developers and players

Decentralised governance at the core of the game infrastructure.

Creating new incentives for players

Panel Two: Providing players with a sense of ownership

Why empower players to truly own and control their in game assets

Best use cases in gaming for ownership

Open economy

Ownership : A sense of pride and accomplishment for players

What key trends can we expect to see in gaming in 2023?

Gaming as one of the key drivers of blockchain adoption.

What role do NFTs play in games?

Digital collectibles available in games, empower players with ownership and reward their engagement

What are your thoughts on the Metaverse?

The Metaverse will be an open network that collectively confirms what each individual owns.

