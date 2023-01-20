Discover leading global developer Product Madness at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023

2022 was a challenging year for much of the mobile games industry with many companies experiencing the strain of the sector’s first-ever market contraction. But this wasn’t the case for Product Madness which celebrated its 15th year.

Instead, Product Madness bucked the trend and saw significant growth in its business, increasing its existing four global locations (in the UK, Israel, Ukraine and Poland) to seven with new studios having opened in Spain, Canada and the United States.

Product Madness successfully launched its new incubator programme, Madness Ventures, in August 2022 as previously covered by PocketGamer.biz, a new one-of-a-kind initiative designed to support game developers to build, test, and market their new free-to-play, chance-based mobile games.

But the company is particularly proud of the multiple awards and recognition it received for being a great place to work. The company is deeply committed to building and investing in its culture, offering unrivalled experiences and meaningful career opportunities to attract and retain the very best talent in what is an extremely competitive tech sector.

Its ethos has long been to put its people first, creating teams where all voices are respected and heard. This sustained investment was recognised in 2022, as the company scooped a number of workplace awards, cementing its position as a great place to work.

Stevie Awards for Great Employers - WINNER for Engagement and Happiness

Stevie Awards for Great Employers - SILVER for Talent Acquisition and Recruitment

Engage Awards - HIGHLY COMMENDED - Best Flexible Working Initiative

International Brilliance Awards - WINNER - Employer of the Year

International Brilliance Awards - SILVER - Brilliance in Recruitment and Retention

International Brilliance Awards - SILVER - HR Team of the Year

Engage B2B Awards - WINNER - Great Place to Work

Recruitment is a continual priority for Product Madness in its mission to become the world’s largest and most successful mobile games company in social and casual casino. Many roles are currently available in the careers section of the recently revamped Product Madness website.

This year Product Madness is targeting Pocket Gamer Connects as the perfect opportunity to meet like-minded people and developers and encourage them to join this growing business. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from multiple speakers from the company across various topics, from early-stage funding and the gaming roadmap to 2023, to what every game developer needs to know before joining the industry, and more. The complete list of talks on which Product Madness will be present are:

Company Culture - Workplace Connection & Community - with Meng Jiang, Head of Learning and Development, Martyn Swinkels, Senior Director, Global Employee Experience & People Ops, and Elaine Obeng, Global Studio Experience Lead

Show Me The Money - Funding EarlyStage Gaming - with Zvika Pakula, VP Strategy & Business Development

Game Dev Stories - What Every Developer Needs To Know Before Joining The Games Industry - with Maya Hofree, VP of New Games

The Developer Toolkit - The Gaming Roadmap to 2030: what new tech, trends & models do we need to prepare for? - with Liam Baloh, Software Developer

LiveOp Landscape - 4 LiveOps Fundamentals for Building a great LiveOps Department - with Alex Haley, Principle GamesOps Manager

The Growth Track - Fireside Chat: In The Sandbox With… - Piyush Mishra, Head of Growth Marketing

Do make sure you swing by and introduce yourself at G13 on the 23rd or 24th, and learn more about Product Madness and what it has to offer.