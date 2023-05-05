Speaker Spotlight Seattle: Moloco's Donghwan Jeon on AI, big data, machine learning and more

On May 16 and 17 2023 Pocket Gamer Connects - our series of internationally renowned live events - is BACK in Seattle.

Following the smash that was Pocket Gamer Connects London earlier this year, once again, we’ll be bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry from all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities in our favourite Stateside location.

A big focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023.

Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content on game design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and much, much more.

There's limitless networking opportunities and our expert sessions are your chance to get up close and meet some of the biggest names in mobile games in what will be our biggest and best PG Connects Seattle yet!

Before the event kicks off, the PocketGamer.biz team has been catching up with some of the incredible pioneers and thought leaders who will be taking to the stage to find out more about their talks and their thoughts on the global games market through 2023 and beyond.

Donghwan Jeon, is the head of DSP engineering at Moloco, managing a their infrastructure team - a global team of site reliability, software and cloud engineers. Their work provides a reliable, scalable, and efficient cloud service for Moloco’s suite of cloud-based services.

PocketGamer.biz: What can we expect to hear from you at PGC London?

Donghwan Jeon: I'm joining the roundtable session for the topic 'How AI, Big Data and Machine Learning Are Changing Advertising And User Acquisition for ever' . While not new to mobile app advertising, recent machine learning innovations have changed the game. It would be exciting to learn more to better understand how not all machine learning is created equal, what this means for advertisers, and tactics you can leverage to help grow your business.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

When it comes to advertising your gaming app, it's important to closely examine your performance metrics. Keep in mind that the definition of terms such as 'clicks' may vary among different DSP providers. It's worth evaluating whether the performance you're observing truly reflects the impactful and sustainable business impact you're aiming for, rather than a short-term result based solely on reported performance.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

There are privacy-related changes affecting app marketing on both iOS and Android, and it's important to adjust our strategy accordingly in this privacy-centric environment. Going forward, striking a balance between preserving user privacy and maximizing ad effectiveness while maintaining high-quality audience experiences with relevant ads will be crucial.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

hole-io

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months - and why?

Machine learning is having a significant impact on scaling and streamlining decision-making processes for user acquisition and monetization in the mobile app and gaming industry. One such example is Moloco's new tool in our cloud DSP, which leverages operational machine learning technology to offer a DSP tool that enables you to run campaigns globally with a single campaign set-up. This approach enhances your campaign's effectiveness and efficiency while expanding your audience reach.