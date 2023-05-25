Company Spotlight: Optimove

Company Name:

Optimove

Date Founded:

2009

Business Type:



Limited Company

Location:

New York

Key Staff:

Pini Yakuel (CEO)

Tara Bryant (CRO)

Dan Sterling (Senior Director of Sales)

Number of Employees:

420

Contact Details:

info@optimove.com

Social Media Links:



LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Main Areas of Business:



Marketing Automation, Customer-Led Marketing, Retention Marketing, Relationship Marketing, CRM Marketing.

Elevator Pitch:

Optimove is the first customer-led, all-in-one CRM marketing platform. Their solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Optimove has CDP at its core, an AI brain and all the marketing channels you require. They enable brands to build stronger, healthier relationships with their clients, and drive measurable growth by planning, orchestrating, and optimizing marketing campaigns, ensuring each action is relevant and personalized to the customer's needs and preferences.

What kind of clients have you worked with?

Our clients include Bet365, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery and others across the gaming sector.

What's new from you? Anything you're particularly proud of?

In the past year we've won multiple awards and were recognized as an industry leader by research firms and clients alike. In the last 15 months alone we:

• Acquired Kumulos provider of a personalized mobile marketing platform.

• Released OptiMobile, a personalized mobile marketing solution which is already used by Fanatics, Saracen and more.

• Acquired Graphyte, a Digital Experience Platform focused on personalized recommendations and experiences across digital channels in real-time.

• Launched OptiText a native, personalized SMS tool, empowering marketers to utilize rich customer data to create, orchestrate, and measure hyper-personalized SMS campaigns, at scale.

• Launched Opti-X Digital Experience Platform Personalization, Built for Sports Betting and Gaming

• Recognized as a “CDP Leader” by IDC, the premier global provider of market intelligence.

• Saw a return on investment (ROI) 578%, according to Forrester’s The Total Economic Impact™ Of Optimove, December 2022.

• Signed clients such as Bet365, Lottomatica, Fanduel and more

What has been your greatest achievement so far?

Becoming the go-to CRM Marketing solution for the iGaming sector and dominating that industry. And one that's recognized each year as a top-10 company for diversity and inclusion.

Tell us something about you that nobody knows



During his time as a professor in academia, Optimove CEO and Founder, Pini Yakuel, started the company using just a copy of Microsoft Excel in 2009. Today Optimove is an international brand, with 420 employees, serving some of the world’s biggest brands in iGaming, retail, and more.