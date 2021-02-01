Hot Five: Azerion acquires Sulake, Rovio partially closes Hatch, and Apple rolling our privacy changes

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Azerion fully acquires Habbo Hotel dev Sulake

Azerion Holding has reached an agreement with fellow Sulake shareholder Elisa Oyj to acquire the company fully.

Until now, Azerion had a majority stake in the Habbo Hotel creator, though it has now secured a deal with Oyj for the remaining 49 per cent of shares.

2. How Modern Times Group acquired Hutch in the middle of a pandemic with Arnd Benninghoff

As part of our regular Jobs in Games series, we spoke to Modern Times Group EVP of esports and gaming Arnd Benninghoff about his career and how the company purchased Hutch in the middle of a global pandemic.

3. Rovio shuts down streaming platform Hatch, but Hatch Kids is still going

Hatch Premium, the educational streaming service owned by Rovio, has ceased operations.

An announcement via the Hatch website noted the service's closure on December 31st, however, Rovio later confirmed that Hatch Kids will remain open for the time being.

4. Xsolla launches new mobile game commerce solution

Xsolla has launched its new mobile game commerce solution to aid mobile developers and publishers.

Through the use of the new tech, developers will be able to streamline user acquisition and create new ways for players to discover their games.

5. Apple rolling out privacy changes in "early spring"

Apple will roll out its new privacy changes regarding app tracking in "early spring."

The tech giant will force apps to acquire user permission before tracking on iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14 in the company's next beta update.