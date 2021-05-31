Hot Five: Double Loop and Noice raise millions while - rejoice! - Jetpack Joyride returns

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.
This was the news cycle for the week starting 26 April 2021.
Read on and digest...
5. From book club to YouTube: The rise of Star Stable Online
Horse-based MMOG Star Stable Online started out as a freebie for a book club, but over the following 15 years has become a highly successful game and cross-platform IP.
As CEO Johan Sjöberg, it's also coming to mobile.
4. Double Loop raises $8 million for its first game for unconsidered gamers
Making mobile games for gamers who don't consider themselves gamers, US startup Double Loop has raised $8 million.
It debut product will be "an innovative hybrid puzzle game with a deep social world’".
3. New social gaming platform Noice raises $5 million from Supercell, Unity and Remedy founders
What is Noice?
Actually, we're not really sure.
CEO Jussi Laakkonen tells us, it's new social platform that combines gaming, user-generated content and deep engagement.
Obviously some pretty successful people think the idea is a solid one as the Finnish startup has just raised $5 million to build out its vision.
2. Miniclip continues its own mini-rollup, acquiring Supersonic Software
It used to be that Tencent made all the acquisitions, but now the companies acquired by Tencent are also getting on the act.
UK publisher Miniclip - majority-acquired by Tencent in 2015 - has bought Supersonic Software, which is its fifth M&A deal to-date.
1. Halfbrick Studios soft-launches Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush
Launched way back in 2011, Jetpack Joyride is finally getting a sequel - and people seem very excited.
After all, this was out most read story of the week!
