The hottest articles of last week

Hot Five: Krafton's $5 billion IPO, KPIs for hypercasual success and Batman goes AR
To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

This was the news cycle for the week starting 14 June 2021.

Read on and digest...

 

1. A new Batman AR game is in development from Warner Bros.

There's a new bat in town. 

DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition is now being tested in Italy for iOS devices. 

It's an augmented reality game for kids in which you join the 'Knightwatch' and take part in an original Batman adventure, including encounters with the Joker, Mr. Freeze and the Riddler.

 

2. What are the key KPIs for a successful hypercasual game?

Hypercasual mobile has been hyper hot for a couple of years and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. 

But how can you tell if your hypercasual game is going to be among the 1% of releases that become successful?

Ivan Fedyanin, the CEO of publisher Ducky, brings some numbers to the arguement.  

 

3. PUBG maker Krafton to raise $5 billion in South Korea's biggest IPO

PUBG publisher Krafton is looking to cash in on the current financing boom with an IPO that will be South Korea's biggest ever. 

 

4. Why Ludia believes there's still an audience for Jurassic World Alive and location-based games

Is the location-based game genre limited to Pokemon Go? 

Canadian developer Ludia (now part of Jam City) doesn't think so and laid out its plan for Jurassic World Alive in our regular Live and Kicking feature. 

Three years on since launch, it's been downloaded over 25 million times, and producer Marc Poulin says there's plenty more to come. 

 

5. Building Better: BANDAI NAMCO Mobile's new approach to development

Japanese publisher BANDAI NAMCO has opened an office in Barcelona. 

We spoke to chief publishing officer Massimo Caporale, about the ways in which the new studio is innovating.

He commented: "We focus on small, agile teams, full of talent and with the freedom to explore new ideas, make decisions quickly, fail fast, learn faster, and ultimately push us beyond the limits of where more 'classical companies' with a hierarchical structure, more rigid processes and the usual dose of bureaucracy could ever dream of getting to."

 


