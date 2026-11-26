Roblox has signed an agreement with PRS for Music to license usage across its platform.

The deal opens a new revenue stream for songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Roblox has signed a music licensing agreement with UK music rights company PRS for Music, opening a new revenue stream for songwriters, composers, and publishers whose music is used on the platform.

The agreement states that PRS for Music will start distributing royalty payments in 2027. The deal forms part of the organisation's efforts to expand its licensing coverage across the video games market.

Roblox supports millions of game experiences, with the platform reporting 138 million daily active users in Q3 2026.

Monetising music

PRS for Music chief commercial officer Dan Gopal said that the agreement reflects the role of music in creating value across games and virtual experiences.

“Roblox is far more than a gaming platform; it is where entire communities create, share and play in immersive virtual experiences,” said Gopal. “Games are now among the world’s most consumed entertainment media across various platforms.”

He added: “And partnerships like this one with Roblox establish important foundations for how the industry moves forward - ensuring that as music helps drive value for creators and consumers, the songwriters and composers behind it share in that success.”

Roblox head of music partnerships Jessica Meehan commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome PRS as a partner as we build the future of the music economy on Roblox, championing the songwriters and composers whose work powers our community's culture.”

We named Roblox in our Top 50 mobile game makers 2026 list earlier this year.