SocialPeta 2022 Mobile Game Ad Ultimate Guide: Market Analysis & Creative Strategies

Mobile gaming recorded a skyrocketing growth in 2021, especially with the impact of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Under such a circumstance, companies like AppLovin, Chartboost, and iResearch have given their perspectives on the industry trends in 2022, which we will share at the end of the article.

It is also worth mentioning that according to the 2021 mobile game industry white paper recently released by SocialPeta, 2021 had nearly 65,000 mobile game advertisers, and North America remained number one with a total of over 41,000 mobile game advertisers, up 18.72 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

With these statistics, the competition in global mobile marketing became increasingly difficult. As a marketing data analysis tool serving the mobile game industry for almost 10 years, SocialPeta reveals everything you need to know about winning in the mobile game market in this report – the mobile game advertising statistics in 2021, creative trends & tips, and marketing trend predictions – to ensure you have the best information available.

2021 mobile game advertising market review

Ad Market Statistics

There was a significant slowdown in the number of game advertisers in 2021 compared to 2020. SociaPeta recorded a five per cent growth rate of in-game advertisers, in 2021 as compared to the 44 per cent growth rate in 2020.

The average duration of creatives is 32.5 days, which increased by 87.9 per cent in 2021. The reason for this is that advertising data shows classic materials are more popular in the market.

5.6 million video ad creatives were placed in 2021, a 73 per cent increase over 2020. Video creatives have become the mainstream of game advertising as a result of the constant upgrading of mobile devices, 5G networks and the development of mobile technologies.

Casual games had the most advertisers, with more than 18,000. Also, role-playing games (RPG) had the most significant number of creatives, with a total number of more than 6.6 million.

Ad Cost Statistics

The cost per mille (CPM) of mobile games on the meta platform increased by 34 per cent in 2021. Also, the average CPM of mobile games in the U.S. exceeded $28, and this value equals a 93 per cent increase over the average from 2020. The average click-through rate (CTR) of mobile games is 1.28 per cent, a YoY decrease of 29 per cent.

What's more? Find out in SocialPeta's 2021 global mobile game marketing & advertising whitepaper.

Tips for Creating High-Performing Ad Creatives for Mobile Games

Undoubtedly, standing out in the mobile game market can be a daunting task. Many advertisers are on an endless search to make their ads stand out.

To ensure you have the best in 2022, let us examine the characteristics of mobile game advertising creatives in 2021.

Hardcore Simulated Life Games (SLG) tried to lighten creatives

Most SLG advertisers added light elements such as casual or puzzle to their creatives. Advertisers implemented this strategy to acquire casual game players, reducing the overall user acquisition (UA) cost.

The retention of casual game players is not good. However, some advertisers are determined to use this strategy for long-term game operation, continually acquiring users, and lowering advertising costs.

Real people and real stories in RPG advertising

RPG advertising featured real people and real stories. Advertisers implemented this strategy to increase their credibility.

Celebrity endorsement

Aside from acquiring game users via creative, it can be useful to work with celebrities. These individuals have a fan base and audience loyalty which can convert to get people to download games.

For instance, in 2021, the famous football star Cristiano Ronaldo endorsed free fire, which significantly increased game downloads.

Mid-core casual games produced female-oriented advertising creative

Hybrid Match-3 games and simulation games are mid-core games played mainly through females. Therefore, advertisers create creatives that relate stories from the feminine perspective.

Many advertisers make creatives that tell stories of female players' ridiculous things in real life. For instance, creatives emphasise a broken relationship or heart, makeup, etc.

The creatives are strategically created to show how miserable the heroines' lives are, which will make players feel sorry and want to download the game to save them.

Simplify content to reduce cognitive costs for casual games

The average viewing time of simple game ads is 4.2 seconds. Advertisers display gameplay directly in ads which enable players to understand the game. Among others, vertical screenplay and one-handed operation show the convenience of the game, which cater to the preferences of casual game players.

Mobile Game marketing trends prediction for 2022

Final Thought

Every contest winner works hard for their victory. Similarly, the global mobile game market is becoming ever more competitive. However, advertisers that know how to play their cards well are the ones that will generate the best results.

Interestingly, you have at your fingertips information that is needed to thrive in this mobile game market. Implement them well, and, indeed, you will have the best of experience.

Moreover, downloading the full SocialPeta 2021 Global Mobile Game White Paper will give you a full scope of what has been discussed and access to more data.