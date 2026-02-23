Tickets on sale with time-limited discount for global games industry event in Dubai

Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Dubai on May 20th and 21st.

On May 20th and 21st, Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects returns to one of the world’s key hubs for international business.

Delivered in partnership with Dubai Economy & Tourism (DET), the region’s flagship B2B games conference will bring together 1,500 developers, publishers, investors, and service providers for two days of dealmaking, networking, and expert talks in the fastest-growing games market globally.

The 2026 programme will cover various topics, including regional trends, investment, web3, AI and development and monetisation strategies. These are complemented by on-stage strands in the form of The Investment Summit and Xbox Discovery Day. Attendees will also take part in interactive roundtables, Connector SpeedMatch, The Big Indie Zone, and the return of the MENA Games Industry Awards.

As the industry looks ahead to the months following Ramadan, we’re pleased to announce that Early Bird tickets are now live, saving you up to $140. To further support early planning, a 10% advance registration saving is available for a limited time.

Why Dubai - and why now?

MENA is the fastest growing games region globally and a strong competitor to plateauing mature markets. It’s mobile-led, with a young tech-savvy population, and rising ARPU. The Middle East games market alone is projected to exceed $9 billion by 2031, according to Mordor.

In its 2025 industry report, Blockchain Game Alliance dubbed the region a major global growth engine for blockchain gaming.

Investor momentum is increasing alongside enhanced government support. Meanwhile, market saturation remains low, creating a first-mover advantage for international players.

At a pivotal stage in its development - not yet the biggest market - MENA offers expansion-stage upside. Dubai GameExpo Summit is the global games industry’s trusted gateway to its decision-makers, collaborations, funding deals, and next breakout companies.

Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects takes place this May 20th-21st.