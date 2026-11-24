UK-based mobile games developers and publishers can now claim a share of the £260 million (approximately $341m) class action settlement against Google.

The case centered on claims that Google Play’s 30% commission on transactions was excessive and in breach of competition law. The class action was settled by the tech giant without trial. A tribunal approved the deal on September 16th, 2026.

To be eligible to make a claim, a UK-based app developer must have sold an app, IAP or subscription through Google Play, in which they paid a commission to Google, between August 22nd, 2018 and July 31st, 2026.

UK businesses and individuals have until March 24th, 2027 to make a claim. Awards start from a minimum of £200 for eligible companies and are based on the commission paid.

Claims are open to games companies as well as fitness apps, educational software firms, news publishers and others. Claims can be made here.

Compensation claims

"If an email about a Google settlement has landed in your inbox, it isn’t spam,” said Professor Barry Rodger, who is credited with securing the settlement against Google.

“After more than two years of work, compensation is now ready for the UK businesses that sold apps and digital content on the Google Play Store, from one-person studios working at their kitchen tables to established games companies. Check how much you could receive on the claims website and claim your share.”

Geradin Partners founding partner Damien Geradin commented: “For a decade, the big question about the UK’s class action regime has been whether the money ever reaches the people it is meant for.

“Today, thousands of UK businesses have the opportunity to claim their share of this settlement, free of charge. I am grateful to everyone who has worked to bring the case to this point. The focus now is on ensuring eligible businesses are aware of the compensation available to them.”