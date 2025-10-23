Unity gets into DTC with cross-platform "unified digital stores"

Developers can now manage pricing, payments and promotions from a single dashboard.

Unity is partnering with select studios in limited early access before full rollout.

Sign-ups are open for developers interested in testing the new commerce tools.

Unity has launched an enhancement to its engine that allows developers to manage commerce operations and in-game catalogues with their own unified digital stores.

Unity said developers will be able to manage payments, pricing and live operations across mobile app stores, PC and web shops from one dashboard.

The feature is designed to streamline monetisation and content management in one integrated platform.

Supporting developers

Now in limited early access, Unity is testing the new product with select partners to ensure performance and scalability before full release, with sign-ups now open.

"The vast majority of games-related IAP transactions happen inside games made with Unity," said Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg.

"Soon developers will have a single place to manage and optimise their entire digital catalogue across all platforms and devices. Unity is dedicated to putting developers in control of their own success wherever their players are."

Last month, Unity formed an AI Council to collaborate with its product leaders in accelerating innovation across the company. The engine has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Savvy Games Group to create more opportunities for developers in Saudi Arabia.