Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

BLACKPINK The Game coming from developer Takeone I used to share a flat with people in university who were into Kpop, and whilst I never really got the appeal I did appreciate that the whole industry knew how to exude glitz and glamour. There is obviously a downside to this with stars having their reputations and public appearances so tightly controlled, but the upside is that South Korea has star-making potential like no other. No surprise then that when pop supergroup BTS announced a hiatus in order to attend their mandatory military service, alarm bells started ringing all across the Korean music industry. The hiatus was projected to cost the Korean economy - not just the music industry, but the actual country's economy - somewhere in the region of billions. It's no surprise then that companies are trying to boost the global recognition of Korea's many other pop groups. That's not to downplay Blackpink's success either, they're arguably the most popular girl-group in the world. But BTS is the one Kpop band your mum probably knows. Takeone previously worked on BTS branded games like BTS World and BTS Universe, so tackling the task of bringing Blackpink to mobiles is something they're well-equipped for. But will it measure up to the same success their previous titles had?

Nuverse's Dragonheir to partner with Dungeons and Dragons Dungeons and Dragons celebrates its fiftieth anniversary next year, and it's arguably never been bigger. What was once the subject of derision is now capturing the attention of audiences worldwide thanks to its inclusion in some of the 21st century's biggest and most acclaimed TV shows, such as Community and Stranger Things, as well as the recent release of the film Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Dragonheir will be released later this year, and capitalising on the success of Dungeons and Dragons with this crossover is a smart move which can boost its profile, as well as introduce legions of new players to the Dungeons and Dragons universe. The crossover also indicates that developer SGRA Studio and publisher Nuverse see a lot of potential in Dragonheir, given their willingness to announce the crossover before the game's release. With Nuverse's Marvel Snap being one of the biggest hits of 2022, it's possible that other licence holders will be keeping a close eye on the success of this new collaboration, with a view to launch their own collaborations in the future.