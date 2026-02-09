Why Dubai is your gateway to MENA’s growing games market

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects returns May 20th to 21st, connecting local, regional and global professionals to explore business-opportunities across MENA.

The conference offers attendees the chance to network with key figures in the world's fastest-growing games market.

Emerging markets have become strategic hotbeds for the global games sector.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is the world’s fastest-growing games market, offering compelling opportunities for companies exploring new growth potential in the region. Given its momentum and strategic value, there’s never been a better time for global decision-makers to connect with this region.

That’s why the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects returns May 20th to 21st. In partnership with Dubai Economy & Tourism and the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, MENA’s leading B2B games conference will once again bring together an international audience of 1,500 business-minded developers, publishers, investors, platforms and service providers.

Who is it for

This B2B event is designed for professionals exploring publishing, distribution and investment opportunities in emerging sectors, with a specific focus on MENA.

Are you a publisher looking to expand revenue streams beyond established markets, a developer seeking new partnerships or co-development, or an investor scouting early high-growth projects? Dubai GameExpo Summit serves as a curated meeting point for impactful connections and expert-led insights.

Who you will meet

The Dubai GameExpo Summit encourages active involvement, beyond mere attendance.

Tapping into increased investor interest in the region, the acclaimed Investment Summit returns to connect studios with investors, while Connector SpeedMatch pairs developers with publishers and investors in fast-paced meeting sessions.

Dubai itself is home to a growing number of studios, international companies and investors, further cementing its position as a global games industry hub.

Among regular attendees at the events are decision-makers and teams from companies such as DMCC, Google, Yalla Group, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Unity Technologies, Take-Two Interactive, Tamatem Games, Garena, Keywords Studios, Xsolla, Xbox, NEOM and many more.

Why attend now

Take part in strategic conversations defining the long-term direction of MENA’s games market.

MENA is not the world’s largest games market, and that is its advantage. Its revenue trajectory is steepening rather than flattening and the broader region is projected to reach $10 billion in games revenue by 2030, driven by a population where nearly 50% are under 25 and games - primarily mobile - are a central form of entertainment and social connection.

An expanding middle class and higher disposable incomes are pushing player spending and ARPU higher, unlocking additional monetisation potential.

For international games industry professionals, Dubai GameExpo Summit serves as both a gateway to MENA and a significant meeting point for the games industry, facilitating access to new markets, partnerships, funding and insights in a single, efficient business trip.

Tickets will be available soon - you can register your interest today and get a 10% discount once tickets are live.