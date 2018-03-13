Job News

Report: Fruit Ninja developer Halfbrick lays off half its team

Report: Fruit Ninja developer Halfbrick lays off half its team
By , Staff Writer

Australia-based games developer Halfbrick Studios has laid off up to 30 employees and could potentially add more to the list by the end of the week, according to a report.

CNET claims the redundancies are a part of a plan to boost financial performance by moving away from creating new IP to maximise resources in its existing portfolio of Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride.

New focus

The company has been looking to extend those IPs for a while, having last year partnered with Indian developer Mech Mocha to bring Jetpack Joyride to the local market.

Halfbrick’s 30-person studio has now been tasked with primarily focussing on live ops for both Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride.

The news comes years after Halfbrick made all of its design staff redundant back in 2015. It later closed its Sydney office in July 2016.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jul 22nd, 2016

How Halfbrick automated its in-game messaging to drive player engagement

1 Job News Mar 6th, 2018

Report: Gameloft to close down Madrid studio

Job News Mar 2nd, 2018

Changes at Angry Birds developer as Rovio London closes and head of games Wilhelm Taht departs

Job News Feb 27th, 2018

Pearl's Peril developer Wooga lays off 30 staff as it refocuses on story-driven casual games

Job News Feb 19th, 2018

Layoffs at Sniper Ghost Warrior developer CI Games

Comments

1 comment
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Reply
ashar hasan marketing assistant at Real Media Now Ltd
Quite an interesting piece of information, thanks for this.

Real Media Now Ltd
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.