NCSoft appoints chief development officer for Western operations

South Korean games developer NCSoft has appointed former Kabam head of development management Chris Corryas its chief development officer.

As part of his new role Corry will be responsible for overseeing all of the company’s new games in the West.

Corry has over 20 years of industry experience. His most recent role at Kabam saw him tasked with refining product quality.

Before that, he held positions at Electronic Arts, LucasArts and Zynga.

“Joining the executive leadership team at NCSoft gives me the ability to have a substantial hand in shaping the next generation of digital entertainment,” said Corry.

“In the new chief development officer role, I’ll be bringing my expertise to guide significant, smart investments in NCSoft’s talent and its future titles of world-class products and legendary experiences across a multitude of platforms. I couldn't be more excited about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

NCSoft president Songyee Yoon added: "NCSoft is currently expanding its global publishing reach and bringing Chris on board as chief development officer will help centralise and drive this growth.

"His leadership and wealth of experience in the games industry with some of the top companies in our field are perfectly timed with our vision of becoming one of the best digital entertainment companies in the world."

