News

Nintendo reportedly looking for new mobile developers to work with outside of DeNA partnership

Nintendo reportedly looking for new mobile developers to work with outside of DeNA partnership
By , Deputy Editor

Nintendo is reportedly looking to work with other mobile developers aside from current partner DeNA to ramp up its mobile game output.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Nintendo wants to increase its pace after its DeNA partnership fell behind schedule. The company is not looking to take any majority stakes in potential partners.

One studio reportedly in talks to work with Nintendo is Puzzle & Dragons developer GungHo. The two companies previously worked together on 3DS-exclusive cross-over game Puzzle & Dragons: Super Mario Bros. Edition.

Not surprising

Nintendo's partnership with DeNA won't end if the company does work with other studios. DeNA claims to have more Nintendo games already in the pipeline, and plans to continue working with the publisher.

Nintendo has already stated that it would look to partner with a publisher if it were to ever launch mobile games in China. Rumours are circulating that it could work with Tencent, as its hugely popular MOBA Honor of Kings is coming to Switch in the future.

Meanwhile, the Switch has continued to be a huge success. It recently surpassed 10 million units sold just nine months after it first launched.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Feb 7th, 2017

Nintendo considering partnerships with developers other than DeNA for future mobile games

News Dec 20th, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey jumps to one million units sold in Japan

News Nov 15th, 2017

Report: Nintendo partnering with Illumination Entertainment for Super Mario animated movie

News Nov 9th, 2017

Nintendo still considering launching mobile games in China if it can find a partner

News Nov 2nd, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey sells two million units in its first three days of release

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.