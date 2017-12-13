Nintendo reportedly looking for new mobile developers to work with outside of DeNA partnership

Nintendo is reportedly looking to work with other mobile developers aside from current partner DeNA to ramp up its mobile game output.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Nintendo wants to increase its pace after its DeNA partnership fell behind schedule. The company is not looking to take any majority stakes in potential partners.

One studio reportedly in talks to work with Nintendo is Puzzle & Dragons developer GungHo. The two companies previously worked together on 3DS-exclusive cross-over game Puzzle & Dragons: Super Mario Bros. Edition.

Not surprising

Nintendo's partnership with DeNA won't end if the company does work with other studios. DeNA claims to have more Nintendo games already in the pipeline, and plans to continue working with the publisher.

Nintendo has already stated that it would look to partner with a publisher if it were to ever launch mobile games in China. Rumours are circulating that it could work with Tencent, as its hugely popular MOBA Honor of Kings is coming to Switch in the future.

Meanwhile, the Switch has continued to be a huge success. It recently surpassed 10 million units sold just nine months after it first launched.