JetSynthesys' Sachin Saga Cricket Champions smashes one million downloads in under a week

Indian mobile games developer JetSynthesys has cleared one million downloads of its game Sachin Saga Cricket Champions within a week of its launch.

The game currently has around 300,000 DAUs and 50,000 players engaging in the Live Events running in India. Average playtime is between 45 minutes and one hour per day.

Top players are currently playing for up to three hours a day. These players have also helped push Sachin Saga to 90th on Google Play's Indian overall grossing charts.

Bowled over

"The game has received a stupendous response from cricket lovers across the country. Over the last few months, the team at JetSynthesys has worked meticulously to develop a world class cricketing experience by bringing alive the on-ground magic on mobile phones," said JetSynthesys Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajan Navani.

"The success of the game amongst cricket fans and mobile game lovers validates our efforts. We are elated with the success of the Sachin Saga Champions and are confident that the game will continue garnering traction in the times to come."

A fair chunk of the downloads likely came as a result of a successful pre-registration campaign for Sachin Saga. It had secured 700,000 pre-registrations by the end of November 2017, a week before its release.