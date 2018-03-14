News

Mobile games spending one-third higher than on PC/Mac, handheld and console combined in 2017

Mobile games spending one-third higher than on PC/Mac, handheld and console combined in 2017
By , Staff Writer

Mobile gaming has out-performed PC/Mac, handhelds and consoles when it comes to player spending for the fourth year in a row, according to a report.

Market data company App Annie teamed up with intelligence firm IDC to investigate consumer spending across the games industry for 2017.

The report found that direct spending on mobile games topped the combined spending total on home console, PC/Mac and handheld console games by more than one-third.

The mobile industry’s strong performance continued in 2017 thanks by and large to its rapid growth in key markets such as China, Japan and South Korea.

While all regions experienced growth the Asia-Pacific territories accounted for 60 per cent of mobile game spending in 2017.

Continuing to grow

App Annie’s report also found that the growing trend of PvP gaming has had a hugely influential impact on financial performance.

Last year marked the first time that the top spots for Android and iOS were filled solely by PvP games. Tencent’s hit MOBA Honour of Kings and NetEase’s RPG Fantasy Westward Journey took the top spots on iOS while Netmarble’s own RPG Lineage 2 Revolution and NCSOFT’s Lineage M did so for Android.

With PvP battle royale games the latest hit titles to emerge on the app store, a genre that includes PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield and PUBG: Army Attack, Knives Out, Rules of Survival and the soon-to-launch Fortnite Mobile, App Annie claimed that the mobile games industry looks set to continue to remain on top.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

1 News Feb 27th, 2018

Tencent’s PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield tops the mobile battle royale stakes in February

News Feb 13th, 2018

950 mobile games generated more than $5 million in consumer spend in 2017

News Oct 25th, 2017

App Store and Google Play downloads hit record 26 billion in Q3

2 News Mar 13th, 2017

Tencent world’s top earning mobile games publisher in 2016

News Nov 14th, 2016

Indian mobile gaming revenues will reach $1.1 billion by 2020

Comments

1 comment
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Reply
jay singh Marketing Assistant at Real Media Now Ltd
Incredible to see how far mobile gaming has come, once mobile gaming was seen as unfit for gaming and PC/console games were seen as far superior. But now mobile gaming has overtaken other gaming platforms in terms of spending. Great article Ian!
Jay
Real Media Now Ltd
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.