Super Evil Megacorp partners with Alibaba to bring Vainglory to World Electronic Sports Games

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 15th, 2018 partnership Alibaba
Super Evil Megacorp 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Super Evil Megacorp’s hit MOBA Vainglory is set to feature as a part of the World Electronic World Games 2018 line-up.

The studio has partnered with Alisports, the sports branch of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in a move that makes Vainglory the first mobile-only esport integrated into the tournament.

The title is joined by other esports mainstays such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, Hearthstone and StarCraft 2.

It will also represent the first time a Vainglory 5v5 cross-region esports event will be held, with teams representing China, Korea, Indonesia and Singapore set to compete.

Efforts not in vain

Super Evil Megacorp launched the new 5v5 gameplay mode for Vainglory last month.

The developer also added a new three-lane map and an adaptive soundtrack to help provide a more traditional MOBA experience on mobile.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Alisports, a brand that is playing a pivotal role in developing the sports and esports industries,” said Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale.

“The partnership signifies an important step for Vainglory esports and comes at a perfect time with the recent launch of 5V5. We’re excited to offer our teams a global platform on which to compete and we hope the community will join in to support their local teams competing in WESG.”


