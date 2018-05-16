News

Slightly Mad partners with Gamevil for new Project Cars mobile game

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 16th, 2018 partnership Gamevil
Slightly Mad Studios 		Not disclosed
Senior Editor

Slightly Mad Studios' racing simulator Project Cars is getting a mobile release thanks to a partnership with South Korean publisher Gamevil.

Called Project Cars Go, the title will feature licensed cars and options for vehicle customisation.

The title marks Gamevil’s first release on the racing genre. No release date or launch countries have been announced.

Move to mobile

The Project Cars series has previously been exclusive to PC and console. The first entry was released in 2015, while a sequel was published in September 2017. Both of those titles were published by Bandai Namco.

“Alongside Gamevil, Project CARS GO will put players in the driver’s seat to experience the adrenaline pumping racing game in a whole new way,” said Slightly Mad Studios CEO Ian Bell.

“The racing genre has a large, dedicated fan base, who are going to be stomping the gas pedal and burning rubber very soon.”

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

