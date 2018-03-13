Job News

Tag Games names new CEO as Paul Farley moves to head up live ops platform ChilliConnect

Tag Games names new CEO as Paul Farley moves to head up live ops platform ChilliConnect
By , Senior Editor

Dundee developer Tag Games has named its director of development Marc Williamson (pictured, right) as its new CEO.

The move comes as co-founder and previous CEO Paul Farley (pictured, left) moves to head up live operations platform ChilliConnect, which was created by the team at Tag and spun out as a separate company in 2017.

The transition will take place in April, though Farley will still remain involved with Tag as chairman.

Farley now aims to take expand ChilliConnect’s operations with the goal of “democratising live ops and connected gaming” through a single SDK/dashboard for developers and publishers.

Do it live

“Growing Tag from three people to become the awesome and respected development studio it is today has been an equally challenging and rewarding experience,” said Farley.

“With a wealth of talent and experience at Tag, I’m in an enviable position of being able to pass the day to day management of the studio to Marc and a very capable team around him.

“My focus now moves to a very exciting opportunity with ChilliConnect as we aim to become the leading platform for live ops and connected gameplay.”

Williamson has been at Tag Games since 2010 where he has held positions of head of production, studio manager and most recently development director.

“I’m proud and privileged to be taking the helm at Tag Games”, said Williamson.

“Whilst it is business as usual, I will be looking to further strengthen the team and develop our culture of innovation and excellence.

“The development teams at Tag are incredibly talented and I’m looking forward to helping provide them with many new opportunities to showcase their skills whilst growing the business during this new phase.”

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Interview Jul 5th, 2017

Breaking out: The making of Prison Architect: Mobile

Interview Mar 17th, 2017

Why Tag Games is offering external live ops for developers

News Mar 14th, 2017

Tag Games kicks off live ops business by collaborating with Flaregames on Nonstop Knight

Interview May 19th, 2016

Bouncing birds and staying on brand: The making of Angry Birds Action!

Comment & Opinion May 12th, 2016

Angry Birds Action! dev Tag Games on the challenges and opportunities of going F2P

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.